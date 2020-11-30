Anglogold Ashanti to complete training and rehabilitation center for PWDs in Obuasi

Persons with Disabilities in Obuasi and surrounding areas can now heave a sigh of relief after Anglogold Ashanti Ghana on Friday, 27th November, 2020 cut sod to complete their Training and Rehabilitation center in Obuasi.

The Center which is estimated at a cost of GH 500,00 was first initiated by the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled with funds from the District Assemblies Common Fund, was intended to equip them with skills to enhance their economic livelihood. The project was however stalled for lack of funds to complete it.

At a sod cutting ceremony in the presence of Executives of the PWDs, Nananom and the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, the Senior Manager, Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo stated that AGA has established a support project for marginalized group within its operational area to ensure they are properly integrated into the social and economic activities within Adansi.

He continued "in view of this AGA moved in to facilitate the completion of the project as part of our Social Management Plan".

The goal of the project Mr. Baidoo enumerated, is to establish and provide a state of the art, integrated community skills training and Rehabilitation to persons with disability and other vulnerable groups and help inmates or graduates to set up their own business after they have completed course(s) offered them.

He also said after the Construction phase, Anglogold Ashanti will come in and help operationalise the center.

Nana Okofo Sobin Kai II, the Chief of Dompoase who was the guest of honor advised the Contractors for the project ; Pan Multiplex Ghana Limited and Dwabrensua Company Limited based in Obuasi, to be deligent in their work and handover a quality project to the people.

He lauded efforts of Anglogold Ashanti as partners in development, for their efforts to swiftly come to the aid of the PWDs. He said the project when completed, will not only serve the people of Obuasi but Adansiman as a whole.

Karim Iddrisu, the President of the Obuasi Chapter of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled who was besides himself with joy thanked Anglogold Ashanti for coming to their aid since they did not have the financial muscle to complete it.

He continued that the intervention from AGA comes as a huge boost for members of the group since the Center will provide a place to organize their meetings and provide them with skills to enhance their economic livelihoods.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah felicitated Anglogold Ashanti Ghana for their tremendous contribution to the Socio-economic development of Obuasi. He said the resolve of the company to complete the Training center gives credence to the fact that, Anglogold Ashanti remains a partner in development.

The Project

The Training and Rehabilitation center is situated at the Kunka Industrial area in Obuasi. It will offer courses in Electronic, Information and Communication Technology, Leatherworks, Fashion and Designing and Post Disability Training and Orthopedics services. The project will have an Administration/Workshop block, Domitory Block and Dining / Conference Block.

The Contractors have up to three (3) months to complete the project.