Community Miners Association commend Nana Addo's government on mining management

The Executives and entire membership of the Integrated Community Miners Association of Ghana are unreservedly throwing our weight behind H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party going to the December 7th Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Though the Akuffo Addo government has faced a lot of opposition right from the beginning especially its decision to do away with illegal mining in Ghana which aroused a lot of egoistic actions in the country and some even vowed not to support the Nana Addo government.

Notwithstanding the above, we in the Integrated Community Mining Association unflinchingly swear our flaming support to the Nana Addo government.

First and foremost, we are confident in the competency of H. E President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, despite the hardships we faced as a result of the ban on small scale mining from April 2017 to Dec 2018, our hopes have been restored by the lifting of the ban and the introduction of the Community Mining Project which has employed more than 45,000 miners across the country.

As a result of this, we were trained at Tarkwa School of Mines which enabled us to acquire requisite and highly skilled knowledge in mining by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation that has aided us to adapt to sustainable mining practices which have reduced the excessive pollution of rivers and degradation of arable land and forest reserves.

Mining(Galamsey) related deaths have also reduced due to the systematic structuring and methodologies been used. This has therefore become efficiency enlightenment.

Again, the Prof Frimpong Boateng Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, And Innovation together with EPA has continually offered us logistics and support to streamline our operations and work. The MESTI/EPA taskforce is protecting and working on the various river bodies in the country so that Ghanaians will get clean water to drink and aid in irrigation.

Under the styling leadership of President Akufo Addo, there has been the introduction of the alternative livelihood support program by the Ministry of Local Government which has trained a lot of ex-galamsey operators who were left helpless by the John Mahama administration led operations to stop galamsey between 2012-2014 without any form of alternative livelihood.

Also, indigenous Ghanaians who were previously frontiering for Chinese galamsey operators have now been financially equipped and trained to mine, thereby creating wealth and opportunities for the numerous youth engaged in mining practices.

Furthermore, Community Miners have been rolled unto NHIS and almost all Community miners are now enjoying life insurance policy of the Enterprise insurance company.

We have also taken advantage of the planting for food and jobs program introduced by the NPP Government in order to diverse our investment for a better future after mining.

Unfortunately hypocritically, they that ignorantly point hands at the Nana Addo government easily forget to recall the history of the land. If we recall there was a massive stop Galamsey operations on the activities of small scale Mining between 2012 - 2014 under John Mahama in which as at now these items can't be accounted for till date;

i) More than 800 excavators' were seized including 500 belongings to Chairman Wontumi

ii) Over 248 Kilo of Gold ceased

iii) 124 pick up truck, some currently being used by NDC functionaries

iv) 100 small scale concessions revoked and given to NDC guys 4 days after losing the 2016 elections.

v) Captain Jabari who led the operation was sent to Achiase as a cover-up.

vi) Mr. Bimpong Marfo, the then Regional Security liaison officer couldn't account for the seized equipment

In conclusion, before the ink in our pen finishes, Ex-President who once claimed was not a magician is surprisingly promising to allow galamsey operators to work without any form of intimidation all because of deceiving us to vote for him but we would like to tell him that no amount of paint applied on his body will deceive us to vote him at the December Polls because we know he can never change.

Our entire members will support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and give the NPP government our votes to continue the fight against galamsey while creating jobs and opportunities within our sector.

Thank You

Signed...

Yaw Annor

(President)

John Alhassan

(Secretary)