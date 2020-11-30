ModernGhanalogo

30.11.2020

E/R: One dead, 22 injured as Metro Mass bus involved in accident
A Metro Mass Transit Bus carrying sixty (60) passengers has crashed on a bridge leading to the death of one passenger with 22 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The accident occurred Sunday at about 6:00pm on a bridge over the river Supon at Osenase on Asamankese to Kade road.

The Bus with registration number GG 3973- 09 was transporting the passengers from Koforidua towards Tiakama Nkwanta on Osenase-Oda road.

According to the suspect driver – Asante Robert, 45, while descending a hill towards the bridge he lost control of the steering wheel and crashed against the wall of the bridge and violently landed across it blocking the road from both sides.

23 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia, Osenase Health Center and Asamankese Hospital for treatment however, one of the victims Zinabu Dauda,33, was pronounced dead.

The body has been deposited at Asamankese Government Hospital Morgue.

According to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the driver of the bus will be arrested to assist investigation after he is discharged by the hospital.

He said the bus has since been towed allowing free flow of traffic.

In a related development, two persons have died in a fatal motorbike accident on Suhum to Asamankese road of the Eastern region.

The accident occurred at 12:30am of Sunday November 29,2020.

According to the local Police the suspect rider, name not yet known, was riding an unregistered Sanya Motor bike with pillion rider also name not known without head lamp from Anum -Apapam towards Suhum direction “.

On reaching a section of the road at Gin Nkwanta near Suhum on the Suhum-Asamankese motor road, he lost control of the motor bike and both fell in a ditch at the nearside when facing Suhum direction.

Suspect rider, as well as the pillion rider, died on the spot.

---starrfm

