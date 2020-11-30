Nsawam prisons presents candidates for Nov/Dec exams

Some ten inmates from the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons are sitting for this year’s private West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams.

Out of the ten (10) candidates registered in this year’s exam, three (3) are Business students and the remaining seven (7) are General Arts students. There was a 100% pass record in the WASSCE exams and private November/ December exam from the same facility last year.

The centres for the exams include Nsawam Senior High School and St. Martin’s Senior High School. The registered candidates who are escorted from the Prison premises to their centres by Prison officers observe the Covid-19 safety protocols by wearing nose masks and carrying along their hand sanitizers.

One candidate who sat for the accounting paper expressed concern about the lack of Teaching Learning materials in the school, the need for more qualified and experienced teachers and motivation to encourage more inmates stay in class and get registered for the exams. “We were more than this number when we started form 1 in the Prison, but only ten of us were able to register for the private exams”, he explained.

The candidates are poised and hopeful in succeeding in this exams and take advantage of the Long Distance Education scholarship made available by the University of Cape Coast and Plan Volta in enrolling qualified and deserving inmates into the tertiary education.