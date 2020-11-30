ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.11.2020 Social News

Nsawam prisons presents candidates for Nov/Dec exams

Nsawam prisons presents candidates for Nov/Dec exams
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some ten inmates from the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons are sitting for this year’s private West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams.

Out of the ten (10) candidates registered in this year’s exam, three (3) are Business students and the remaining seven (7) are General Arts students. There was a 100% pass record in the WASSCE exams and private November/ December exam from the same facility last year.

The centres for the exams include Nsawam Senior High School and St. Martin’s Senior High School. The registered candidates who are escorted from the Prison premises to their centres by Prison officers observe the Covid-19 safety protocols by wearing nose masks and carrying along their hand sanitizers.

One candidate who sat for the accounting paper expressed concern about the lack of Teaching Learning materials in the school, the need for more qualified and experienced teachers and motivation to encourage more inmates stay in class and get registered for the exams. “We were more than this number when we started form 1 in the Prison, but only ten of us were able to register for the private exams”, he explained.

The candidates are poised and hopeful in succeeding in this exams and take advantage of the Long Distance Education scholarship made available by the University of Cape Coast and Plan Volta in enrolling qualified and deserving inmates into the tertiary education.

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I’m on a warpath to end disable begging in Accra—Rev. Steve Mensah
30.11.2020 | News
E/R: One dead, 22 injured as Metro Mass bus involved in accident
30.11.2020 | News
Nat’l security personnel's attack on soldier unacceptable’ – Aning
30.11.2020 | News
Some private schools sold due to lack of gov't support – GNACOPS
30.11.2020 | News
E/R: NDC Executives Sustain Injuries In Car Crash
29.11.2020 | News
Police Officer Crushed To Death By Fuel Tanker At Techiman
29.11.2020 | News
Bamboo Roots Collective begins construction of an Eco-Village at Amissakrom-Ekroful
29.11.2020 | News
Tokyo Chapter Of NPP Japan Branch Donates Motorbikes To Fanteakwa South Constituency
29.11.2020 | News
PWDs Benefit From Employable Skills Training And COVID-19 Prevention
29.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Special voting: Vote for Mahama – Menzgold customers beg Sec...
1 hour ago

Election 2020 will enter second-round – New survey
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line