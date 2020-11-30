Coca-Cola Bottling Ghana donates over 100k to Covid-19 Private Sector Fund

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company has presented a cheque for an amount of GHC113,430 to the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, which recently spearheaded the construction of the first infectious disease centre in Ghana.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Ghana raised the funds from a promotion the company has been running for more than six months as part of efforts to support the work of the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund. Under the promotion, the company offered to donate 10 pesewas from every bottle purchased of the 1.5 litre bottle of Coca Cola, Fanta or Sprite.

Public Affairs and Communication Manager of the Ghana Coca-Cola Bottling Company Limited, Bethel Yeboah presented the cheque on behalf of the Company to Felix Kyei-Mensah, administrator of the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.

“On behalf of the numerous loyal consumers of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana, we are presenting the first cheque in this partnership initiative,” Mr. Yeboah said. He promised that the promotion will continue till the end of June next year.

In response, Mr. Kyei Mensah said: “We wish to thank the Coca-Cola Company for this partnership. We are indeed grateful for the support and we are grateful for all [Coca-Cola] consumers. We wish to encourage all of us as Ghanaians to patronise [Coca-Cola products] to help fight Covid-19.”

He also urged the public to continue observing the Covid-19 preventive protocols to help check the spread of the disease.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund was established by a group of business executives in response to the rallying cry for an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to national fight against the global pandemic. The Fund’s efforts and numerous initiatives culminated in the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra. The centre is expected to take in its first batch of Covid-19 patients in December.

Watch video below: