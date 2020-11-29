ModernGhanalogo

29.11.2020

Come Out In Your Numbers And Vote Massively For NPP – Akufo-Addo To Ghanaians

Come Out In Your Numbers And Vote Massively For NPP – Akufo-Addo To Ghanaians
1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo, has appealed to all eligible voters in the country, ahead of the conduct of the 7th December presidential and parliamentary elections, to turn out in the numbers, and vote massively for him and the New Patriotic Party.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the policies and programmes implemented by his Government, since his assumption of office in 2017, such as Free SHS, 1-District-1-Factory, and Planting for Food and Jobs, have resulted in the enhancement of the living standards of Ghanaians.

1129202060604-0eu2xkjwwr-akufo-addo-in-western-region-10-1024x585.jpeg

Embarking on a day's campaign tour of the Western Region, on Sunday, 29th November 2020, which saw him visit Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, Mpohor, Agona Nkwanta, Tarkwa, Bogoso and Akropong, the President indicated that “with four more for Nana and the NPP, we will do even more for you.”

To the electorate, the President added that “everyone who has registered and is in possession of a voter ID card should not sit at home, and assume that 'Nana has already won, so I won't vote'. If you haven't voted, Nana hasn't won.”

1129202060604-h41o2s6fey-akufo-addo-in-western-region-9-1024x649.jpeg

The President continued, “So everyone should leave their homes on 7th December, go to your respective polling stations and vote massively for Nana and the NPP. That is what will give us a decisive victory we are after.”

With the NPP in control of one hundred and sixty-nine (169) seats in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo told residents of the Western Region of the importance of maintaining a majority of seats in Parliament.

1129202060604-8dt2xkjwvq-akufo-addo-in-western-region-7-1024x683.jpeg

The President explained that a majority of seats in Parliament is what will strengthen his hand in Government, and will pave the way for the implementation of policies and programmes that wull help move Ghana onto the path of progress and prosperity. Tour of Ashanti Region

From Monday, 30th November, President Akufo-Addo will embark on a 3-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, with visits, on day one, to Bantama, Offinso North, Offinso South, Afigya Kwabre North, Manhyia North, Subin and Asokwa.

On Tuesday, 1st December, he will launch the Cocoa Farmer's Pension scheme at Jubilee Park, commission the Bodukwan Multi-fruit processing factory, and address residents at Manso Nkwanta, Manso Adubia and Patasi.

1129202060605-rvmypcb553-akufo-addo-in-western-region-6-1024x683.jpeg

On day 3 of his campaign tour, the President will visit Nyinahin, Mpasatia, Bohyen, Bantama, SUame and Ash town.

1129202060605-h41o266fea-akufo-addo-in-western-region-5-1024x683.jpeg

1129202060605-vbrduhgtsn-akufo-addo-in-western-region-4-1024x683.jpeg

1129202060606-l5gsj7u3i1-akufo-addo-in-western-region-3-1024x683.jpeg

1129202060606-1j041p5cbv-akufo-addo-in-western-region-2-1024x683.jpeg

1129202060606-wbrduhgtto-akufo-addo-in-western-region-1-1024x683.jpeg

1129202060607-l5gsj7u3i1-akufo-addo-in-western-region-11-1024x683.jpeg
