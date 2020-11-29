ModernGhanalogo

29.11.2020 General News

GCB Bank Shuts Down Kantamanto Branch After Saturday Fire

By GNA
Following a fire outbreak on Saturday November 28, 2020, the GCB Bank Limited has announced shut down of its Kantamanto branch, in the Liberty House Building complex, Accra Central.

According to the management, “For safety precautions, the Bank has accordingly closed down the Liberty Branch to allow for thorough assessment.

“As a result, the Liberty House Branch of the Bank will not be opened for business from Monday November 30, 2020 until further notice,” the statement from the Bank, signed by its Managing Director, Mr Kofi Adomakoh, said.

It advised customers of the Branch to visit Okaishie, Makola, Republic House, High Street, Boundary Road, Ministries and any GCB Bank Branch of their choice or make use of the Bank's alternate channels including internet banking, GCB Mobile banking, ATMs and G-Money Mobile Wallet.

The statement said the fire, which was detected at a portion of the Bank building in the early hours of Saturday, was successfully extinguished by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) with support of the Ghana Police Service and GCB Bank internal security and Staff.

The statement said there was no casualty during and after the fire outbreak and that the Bank, located on the ground floor of the building, was not affected by the fire, adding that the cause and extent of damage, were being assessed by the GNFS and other technical experts.

“While expressing our profound gratitude to personnel of the GNFS, the Police, customers, members of the public for the support offered the Bank during the fire outbreak, we also assure our customers that their funds are secured,” it added.

---GNA

