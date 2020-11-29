ModernGhanalogo

29.11.2020 Social News

E/R: NDC Executives Sustain Injuries In Car Crash

E/R: NDC Executives Sustain Injuries In Car Crash
Some three Eastern Regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been involved in a car crash.

The crash was a near-fatal one and the executives have sustained injuries.

They were said to returning from a campaign tour in the Afram Plains area when the crash occurred.

The executives are Hackman Kabore, Regional Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, Deputy Regional Organizer, and Michael Akorli, Deputy Regional Communication Officer.

DGN Online understands they were en route to meet the National Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo when the crash occurred.

They were said to have been rushed to the Atibie Government Hospital for first aid.

However, they were later referred to Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

---Daily Guide

