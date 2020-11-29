Otiko Djaba Opens Free Ultra-Modern Vocational Training Centre For PWDs, Needy Young Girls

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba has established an ultra-modern entrepreneurship skills training centre called the Henry Djaba Memorial Centre for Ideas and Knowledge to empower needy young girls and persons with disability free of charge.

The establishment of the centre was preceded by the launching of a campaign by Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba a few weeks ago to mobilise over 16,000 wheelchairs and walking aids for Persons with Disability in all 16 regions of Ghana.

The Henry Djaba Memorial Centre for Ideas and Knowledge, located at the heart of Somanya in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region is established in memory of the late father of the former Minister, Mr. Henry Kojo Djaba. It is fully equipped with modern Computers, manual and electric sewing machines, hair driers, offices and hostels among others.

Courses being offered at the Centre include Information Communication Technology (ICT); Fashion Design; Hairdressing Beautician Skills; Bead Jewelry and Accessories Production; Designing and Printing of T-Shirts, Posters, Banners, Pull-Ups; Production of Hand Sanitizer, Liquid and Cake Soaps, Disinfectants, Hair Food and Body Creams and Financial Literacy and Basic Business Management Skills.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the Centre, the Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba said the Henry Djaba Memorial Centre for Ideas and Knowledge was established with support from the Latter-Day Saints Charities, an a humanitarian organization under the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to impact lives of the vulnerable people.

She said that her main motivation to putting up the Centre was to empower more young ladies and persons with disability from poor backgrounds to have access to free entrepreneurial skills to reduce their dependencies on other people.

Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba who has touched the lives of several thousands of persons with disability, vulnerable women, young girls and children within the last few years, said the Henry Djaba Memorial Centre for Ideas and Knowledge had come to stay and to transform the lives of more vulnerable people in Ghana.

The Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation disclosed that each of the trainees after their graduation would go home with the same machine or tools used in their training at the Centre to start life with.

She expressed special appreciation to the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) for supporting the Training Centre with 40 brand new sewing machines and 30 brand new hair driers. She also commended the Chiefs, Queen mothers and people of the Kroboland for their unflinching support towards the establishment of the Henry Djaba Memorial Centre for Ideas and Knowledge.

The Chairman of the Board of Director of MASLOC, Hon. Dr. Seth Adjei-Baah described the initiative by Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba as a very laudable one which required the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians. “To think about empowering the vulnerable and the disabled to become entrepreneurs and have a better future is a great thing. Most people are suffering in life because they did not get people to direct, support or shape their lives to be able to realize their potentials, but with the needed support and counselling like what Otiko Djaba is offering - they are going to be great”.

Hon. Dr. Adjei-Baah also the CEO of Shaaba Groups of Companies said that disability is not a barrier to success, and therefore encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the Centre and build their future.

Mr. Daniel R. Tawiah from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said the Latter-Day Saints Charities came in to support Dr. Otiko Djaba because her vision falls in line with their core vision of helping vulnerable people to realize their potentials and become self-reliant.

“We believe that this Centre will bring about prosperity and empowerment to many young girls in the Kroboland and beyond who would have probably become liability to society if not this initiative by Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba”.

Mr. Tawiah assured that the Latter-Day Saints Charities would continue to support the Centre so far as it continues to support vulnerable people in society.