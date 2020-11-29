GCUC graduates first Ghanaian trained Dental Therapists

Seven Dental Therapists have successfully undergone training at the Garden City University College (GCUC) as the first of such medical cadres trained in Ghana.

The University admitted its first 10 students into the Dental Therapy Course in the year 2018 under its Faculty of Health Sciences after securing its accreditation as the first University to offer this course.

The graduates are expected to augment dental health facilities by providing preventive, educational, and therapeutic services for the control of oral diseases and the promotion of oral health.

The students were attached to the Garden City University Clinic which has accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council for training and registered with the Radiation Protection Agency of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Speaking at the graduation of some six hundred and twenty-nine (629) graduates of the 2019-2020 graduating batch of the school, the acting Council Chair of GCUC Rolland Akosah charged the students to emulate the spirit of giving back to society, that culminated in the establishment of the University.

“The founder of this school travelled abroad, got his credentials right and could have decided to enjoy his life with his family and forget about Ghana but that was not Albert Acquah’s wish. He felt that he should always go back and give something to society,” he pointed out.

He challenged the graduates, “Don’t take your degrees for granted. Distinguish yourself at your places of work for people to begin asking where you got your motto from.”

The Kenyasehene Barima Freduah Agyemang II expressed worry about the kind of misconduct exhibited by young graduates when offered employment to serve the nation and warned the graduates to desist from acts that could tarnish the image of the university located on his land.

The graduates comprised four hundred and four females and two hundred and twenty-five males graduated from the Business School, the faculty of applied sciences, the faculty of humanities and education, the faculty of health sciences and the center for open distance and E-Learning.

This was the first-ever virtual graduation congregation which was held with only first-class students in attendance while all other students joined the graduation online as part of COVID 19 safety protocols.

By: Ivan Heathcote - Fumador