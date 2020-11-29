Bamboo Roots Collective begins construction of an Eco-Village at Amissakrom-Ekroful

Listen to article

The Bamboo Roots Collective (BRC) has cut the sod for the construction of a Restorative Eco-Village at Amisakrom-Ekroful, a twin community in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.

Bamboo Roots Collective is a cooperative works organization, which comprised indigenous and Africans in the Diaspora with the purpose of establishing off-grid self-sustaining communities in Africa.

The 24 acre land for the Eco-village was donated by the chiefs and people of the Ekroful to the Diasporan Community to serve as the place of settlement for the people of African descent, who would wish to return home for investment purposes.

They have thus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Diaspora community led by Bamboo Roots Collective to contribute in many ways towards its development.

For instance, Bamboo Roots Collective is expected to build a vocational school, health centre, teachers bungalow and employ the local artisans in the construction of the project.

Additionally, Bambo Roots Collective is expected to teach the community the principle of sustainable development, such as solar technology, digging wells and boreholes and engage in a holistic organic agriculture as well as sustainable building projects.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, Mr Ahmahtsiyahu Ben Yisrael, Board member of Bamboo Roots Collective, commended the Chief and the people for heeding to the call and encouragement by President Akufo-Addo to embrace and welcome them back to Africa.

He underscored the importance of ecological accountability and responsibility and hoped that establishing viable communities across Ghana would plant the necessary seeds of sovereignty to assist in solidifying the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

He said the restorative Eco-Village at Amissakrom-Ekroful would serve as a model and sought to answer the question of how could the African in the diaspora return home and experience the comforts and conveniences they have grown accustomed to while maintaining greater harmony with the ecology.

Additionally, he said it would also addressed the concern of how the Diaspora could contribute and participate in relationships built on reciprocity with their indigenous brothers and sisters that lends itself to the detoxification of western individualism.

He was optimistic that through the application of sustainable development principles and technology, restorative Eco-Villages would begin to afford greater freedom from rent, leases, mortgages and utilities.

“We do not currently have all the answers to do all that needs to be done. But we do know to stay on the path and to continue to serve the spirit of creation and each other-the solutions will come. And in doing so, lies the keys to transforming Mama Africa into a paradise once again”, he said.

In his address, Nana Sakyi V, the Chief of Amonookuma admonished Bamboo Roots Collective to abide by all the terms and conditions spelt out in their MoU to clear all doubts in the minds of the community members.

According to him, there were doubts in the minds of many of his subjects and that the only way to clear those doubts was for them to fulfil their part of the agreement.

“God Knows I did not sell the land to you and you also know I did not sell to you. But the news going round in this community is that I have collected huge sums of money from you. You have to fulfil your part o vindicate me. I am only interested in the development of the community”, the chief said

He implored members of the community to offer the necessary support to make the Diasporans feel at home and contribute to the development of the town.