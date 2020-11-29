Prof. Naana Calls On Women To Support Development Of Deprived Women

Listen to article

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has called on women to rise up and fight for one another especially women in deprived communities.

According to her women play vital role in our societies by doing adequate work to support the nation, however not recognized as partners in development.

Speaking during an engagement with Christan women leaders made up of women from various churches and Christian women groups in Accra in a praise and worship, she said leaders are supposed to serve to ensure the right things are done.

"Christ didn't come for popularity, the Christ we serve came to serve, to see that the right thing is done and that is what I need your support for."

Prof. Opoku Agyemang revealed, that her tour across the country has further exposed her to the many deprived communities and challenges confronting women in the country and that needs to be championed by women.

She stressed that lack of social amenities burdens women most in every society contributing to the poor performance of women especially girls.

"But, we are in the privileged position to bring change in that person's life," she added.

"It can not always be about us, it should be about others and I need all of you, I need your prayers, I need all of you, they are ours, they are our own people and we must execute policies that reach everybody.

She reemphasized, that women demand for fairness and justice and that the system must ensure.

Prof. Naana assured the women of NDC's commitment to the development of women, and urged them support the development of women especially in deprived communities.

On her part, Madam Grace Amenyo, from Methodist Women Fellowship in an interview praised Prof. Naana for her engagement with women fellowship since is the first time of it kind.

According to her Prof. Naana has a great vision for women and Ghanaian women therefore needs to support her to achieve a collective goal for women in the country.