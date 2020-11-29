PWDs Benefit From Employable Skills Training And COVID-19 Prevention

Some selected persons with disabilities have benefitted from a two-day training in a bid to reshape their empowerment and living standards.

The training was organised by the African Women International.

The event was made possible through the support of Global Affairs Canada and Plan International Ghana.

Mrs. Araba Dennis, Executive Director of the African Women International (AFWI), said the two days trainer of trainers in human rights, leadership, advocacy, social accountability as well as skills development and basic financial Management would help the participants to also properly engage with duty bearers.

These trainings as part of activities in implementing the Women Voice and Leadership Project in the Ahanta West Municipality are aimed at increasing the knowledge and economic livelihoods of PWDs in this time of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In all, 30 PWDs were trained and given startup kits for liquid soap making, handsanitizer and sewing of face masks.

Mrs. Dennis charged the participants to share what they have learnt with their colleagues so that no one was left behind in the fight against COVID-19.

She also introduced and linked beneficiaries of the training to the NBSSI for business advise and financial support.

Ms. Gifty Fynn, Health worker in the Ahanta West Municipality, educated participants on the prevention and management protocols of COVID-19.

Mrs Faustina Korangteng, Municipal Director of NCCE advised the participants to exercise their voting rights on December 7 in a peaceful manner.

She encouraged them to allow peace to prevail.

---GNA