5 Million Girls Set To Benefit From CAMFED Educational Support

For the next five years about 5 million girls are to benefit from a major educational support offered by CAMFED Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

This was announced by Mrs. Matilda Bannerman-Mensah, the Board Chairperson of CAMFED Ghana in press statement.

According to her, the move is a five-year strategic plan to support five million girls to attend and thrive in school.

The step would be to leverage the 'Multiplier Effect', where women who have been supported by CAMFED through school provide social and economic support to the next generation of girls.

To achieve this goal, she said CAMFED would implement a three-pronged approach, which would be building the pipeline of girls who complete secondary school, encouraging them to join the CAMFED Association and together step forward as activists and leaders for girls' education.

The second approach would see CAMFED focusing on scaling the 'Learner Guide Programme' by partnering with ministries to roll out its flagship mentoring programme through which young women lead on providing social support to girls in school.

She said CAMFED would also invest in Enterprise Development through the expansion of young women's livelihood opportunities and build their capacity to provide economic support to girls.

CAMFED Ghana with its partners and stakeholders, overviewed the organisation's programmes for 2020, update on district and CAMFED Association Annual General Meeting (AGM), CAMFED's strategies to develop young women's agency and an exhibition exercise.

The Board Chairperson said this at the National Annual General Meeting (AGM) of partners and champions, organised by CAMFED Ghana, to dispassionately discuss critical issues that would promote the welfare of young women.

The AGM, which took place in Tamale, the Northern Region, was on the theme “Enabling Young Women's Agency through Entrepreneurship and Community Service”.

The statement said the partners and champions of CAMFED Ghana took stock and report on key activities, shared experiences and successes, identified gaps in implementation, and contributed to the formulation of the overall work plan of CAMFED Ghana for the ensuing year.

Mrs Sally Ofori Yeboah, National Director of CAMFED Ghana, according to the statement said, the year had been extraordinary and challenging with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, it was a major health challenge that swept across the globe.

The impact of the pandemic had been felt by organisations around the world, she said, adding that the resulting nationwide school closures had a telling effect on CAMFED's operations and delayed the implementation of key programmes and activities in schools.

Mrs Ofori Yeboah noted that despite the challenges, CAMFED Ghana had remained resilient and true to its clients, including the young women the organisation worked for.

“We have for instance improvised and adopted innovative ways to deliver on our programmes, including the delivery of the 'My Better World' curriculum on radio and social media platforms, to school children while they are at home,” she said.

She explained that CAMFED Ghana had during the year hosted an entrepreneurship dialogue and Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme Annual Research and Learning Summit.

---GNA