Tackling Bushfires: Oti Fire Command Increase Public Engagements

As part of preventive measures against bushfires, the Oti Regional Fire Service, has intensified its engagement and activities with the general public across all Municipalities and Districts.

According to ACFO Alhaji Nuhu Gibril, the Oti Regional Fire Commander (GNFS), the aim is to combat the menace of bushfires through awareness creation at all levels of the society.

The Regional Fire Commander educated key stakeholders especially Assembly members, traditional, opinion leaders and charged them to join the bushfire prevention crusade by educating the society to change their attitude and support the fight for the preservation of the environment.

ACFO Gibril said without a change in attitude and the fight against bushfires and the preservation of the environment would essentially remain unsuccessful.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that some people may continue to set fires recklessly and it would take concerted efforts by all stakeholders and the intensification of public educational campaign to create awareness on the effects and consequences of bushfires in the communities.

He urged the Assembly members, traditional leaders, the Clergy and the citizens to support the Ghana National Fire Service to protect lives and properties before, during and after this harmattan season in the Region.

He expressed the appreciation of the GNFS to the Traditional Authorities and the Assemblies for their support. He said the Service will continue to live up to its mandate as expected by society.

He however appealed to the District Assemblies to help enforce PNDC Law 229 of 1990 effectively and formulate local and traditional bye laws to deal with people who will be caught in burning bush indiscriminately.

He gave the assurance that the program is so dear to the Service and will continue to cover the remaining Municipalities and Districts in the Region. On their part, the Traditional and Opinion leaders applauded the Oti Regional Command for their initiative and pledge their support.

Mr Jackson Kwame Jakayi, District Chief Executive for the Nkwanta North, assured that the Assembly would collaborate with various leaders in the District on sensitisation and punishment should be meted out to anyone caught setting fire to the Bush.

---GNA