ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.11.2020 General News

Original Owners Of Danfa Diary Farms Get Back 40% Of The Land

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah
Original Owners Of Danfa Diary Farms Get Back 40% Of The Land
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

About 40% of the 2,000 acres of the Danfa Diary Farms have been released by the government back to its original owners.

The 2,000 acres of land acquired for diary farm project is located in the La Nkwantanan/Madina Municipality.

The land was originally owned by the stools of Amrahia, Danfa and Kweiman, but government compulsorily acquired it about 50 years ago for the project.

However, the diary farm project has since collapsed, hence the chiefs demanded that government should return the land to them.

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, announced the release of 40 per cent of the land at a meeting with the chiefs at Madina during a visit by Vice President Bawumia.

The Minister stated that all the parties in the land issue had come to a consensus for an amicable settlement.

Mr Asoma-Cheremeh urged the chiefs to process the necessary paper works on the land released to them in earnest.

Nii Djanie Tsuru Afutu Buampon, the Chief of Danfa, expressed delight over the announcement and thanked the Akufo-Addo-led government for its magnanimity.

He said the traditional authorities had appealed to successive government for release of the land to no avail.

The Chief commended the NPP-led government for implementing many life-changing policies and programmes that was improving lives and livelihoods.

He singled out government's boldness in rolling out the Free Senior High School Policy despite facing opposition and criticism from naysayers.

----GNA
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
UPDATE: GCB Bank Fire Started From Storeroom
29.11.2020 | News
Peace Council Inaugurates Ahafo Regional Branch
29.11.2020 | News
Tackling Bushfires: Oti Fire Command Increase Public Engagements
29.11.2020 | News
Accra: Pokuase Bulk Supply Point 84% Complete---Engineers Brief Dr. Bawumia
29.11.2020 | News
Sissala East Parliamentary Candidates Lock Horns At NCCE Debate
29.11.2020 | News
NGO Moves To Support The Poor
29.11.2020 | News
Put All Differences Aside, Focus On Building Peaceful Ghana - CSOs In Governance And Security Warn Politicians
28.11.2020 | News
University of Ghana Opinion Polling Is a Surrogate Campaign Strategy to Sway Voters - PI Cliams
28.11.2020 | News
Yamoransa Community Educational Goals Get A Boost With HAF And FYF Support - Nana Akwa II
28.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Most Rev. Atuahene Advocates For Peace Ahead Of Voting Day
3 hours ago

Frequent Pre-Election Surveys Could Boost Image Of UG Politi...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line