29.11.2020 Regional News

Road Accidents Killed 78 In Western Region From January To September

Road Accidents Killed 78 In Western Region From January To September
The Western Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) has disclosed that a total of 78 people died through road accidents in the Western Region from the period of January to September this year.

The figure, however, showed a decline as compared to that of 2019, which saw 111 deaths within the same period.

Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah, Commander of the Western Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) addressing the media said frequent educational programmes the MTTD organised for drivers had helped in reducing the number of deaths as a result of road crashes.

He indicated that pedestrian knock-downs also increased from 107 to 141 for the same period.

Chief Supt. Appiah said 657 persons were injured this year out of which 268 were serious as against 374 minor.

In 2019, in the same period, the total number of injured persons was 426, with 323 serious and 389 minor.

Total road crashes recorded for 2020 stood at 709, while 2019 recorded 802 with 67 as against 90 case fatalities, he said.

Chief Supt Appiah mentioned speeding by drivers and lack of alertness by pedestrians as some of the causes.

He cautioned motorists and pedestrians to be extra careful and refrain from using mobile phones while driving or walking.

He said the police would continue to institute measures to help curb road crashes, including prosecuting persons who violated the Road Traffic Act.

---CitiNewsRoom

