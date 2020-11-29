December 7th Elections: Failed NPP Aspirants Rally Behind Akufo-Addo

Ahead of Voting Day December 7th, Aspirant Unite for victory, a group of political aspirants who lost the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are mobilising support for the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The group which includes incumbent Members of Parliament was formed with the sole aim of canvassing for votes for the NPP.

Members of the group, however, said they will intensify efforts to get electorates to turn out massively to vote for the NPP on December 7.

Although the aspirants lost their bid to represent the party in the 2020 Parliamentary elections, they remain resolute to ensure the NPP retains power.

Convener of the Aspirant Unite for Victory, Kennedy Kankam, in addressing a news conference in Kumasi on Friday, November 27, 2020, said they are sure of victory for President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Kamkam insisted that the only thing that will cause the NPP’s defeat is people sitting at home and not go out to vote.

He thus urged Ghanaians not to be complacent but go out and vote in their numbers for President Akufo-Addo.

“We are super confident of what we have seen on the grounds which indicates our flagbearer and leader of our party, the president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be given a resounding victory in the December 7 general elections, and we (Aspirant Unite for Victory) are proud to have contributed significantly in achieving this. The victory that we are seeing his beaconing and it is coming in a big time.”

“From the research that we have conducted, the only thing that will disturb the NPP is people sitting in the houses and not going out to vote. So we are urging all Ghanaians to come and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and all the NPP parliamentary candidates.”

Meanwhile, a survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has predicted a victory for President Akufo-Addo on December 7.

According to the survey, 51.7% of the 11,000 sampled respondents said they will vote for President Akufo-Addo.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is also expected to follow with 40.4% of the votes cast according to the survey.

