ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.11.2020 Headlines

2020 Elections: Akufo-Addo Remains The Favourite Among Ghanaians---Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Ahead of Voting Day 7th December 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo still remains the favourite Presidential Candidate among Ghanaians, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Kojo Oppong said from all odds and without any doubt, Ghanaians will definitely retain President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, “What remains now is to ensure that they actually vote and vote correctly on Dee Day.”

11282020104129-vbrduhgtsn-img-20201128-wa0021-300x200

Thus, he said, “in the final week, our focus is on voter education on a retail basis.”

“We are winning, but we must win,” he said.

11282020104129-8eu2xkjwvr-img-20201128-wa0011-300x200

11282020104129-uypcsgerrm-img-20201128-wa0009-300x200

---Daily Guide

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Bator Traditional Council Hosts Greenstreet, CPP; And Advocates For Peace
28.11.2020 | News
Academician Professor S. K.B. Asante Reported Dead At 87
28.11.2020 | News
2020 Elections: First Time Voters More Concerned About Education Policies---Study Finds
28.11.2020 | News
Free SHS, PFJ My Biggest Achievements – Akufo-Addo
27.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Commissions 60-bed Twifo Praso Hospital
27.11.2020 | News
Mahama Commits To Peaceful Election 2020
27.11.2020 | News
The Innocent Flower Looking Akufo-Addo Is The Mother Serpent Of Corruption — Amidu Drops Another Bombshell
27.11.2020 | News
E/R: Police Chases Resident For Pulling Gun On Upper Manya Krobo MP
27.11.2020 | News
UG’s Political Science Survey Bogus – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
27.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Mahama Resurrects Ahmed Suale; Vow To Hunt Down Killers
2 hours ago

Free SHS, PFJ My Biggest Achievements – Akufo-Addo
18 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line