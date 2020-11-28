2020 Elections: Akufo-Addo Remains The Favourite Among Ghanaians---Minister

Ahead of Voting Day 7th December 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo still remains the favourite Presidential Candidate among Ghanaians, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Kojo Oppong said from all odds and without any doubt, Ghanaians will definitely retain President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, “What remains now is to ensure that they actually vote and vote correctly on Dee Day.”

Thus, he said, “in the final week, our focus is on voter education on a retail basis.”

“We are winning, but we must win,” he said.

---Daily Guide