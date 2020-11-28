Jospong Group Climax Weeklong 2020 Thanksgiving Service

The Jospong Group of Companies and Ghana's leading waste management giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, have climaxed the 2020 edition of their joint annual thanksgiving services.

The week-long mammoth event was to thank God for his greatness and for seeing them through the unprecedented coronavirus year, 2020.

This year Thanksgiving was well attended by renowned men of God, Traditional Rulers, Politicians like Sylvester Mensah, Ofosu Ampofo NDC Chairman, Mr Afriyie Ankrah NDC Director of elections, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije (MP), Hon Akua Afriyie (MP) and several other Members of Parliament.

Delivering the sermon at the thanksgiving service, on the theme, "Bless The Lord, Oh My Soul (Psalm 103:2)" Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned International Evangelist admonished politicians to always seek the face of God than seeking the favours of men.

According to him, we have to bless God for what we have and always seek his intervention for the country.

He added that a prayerless nation is a powerless nation which has crises always, thus, called on all to be prayerful.

He also called for peace as Ghana goes to the polls to select yet again a leader to the govern the country for the next four years.

"Ghanaians don't pray anymore, most politicians nowadays are not seeking the face of the Almighty but rather doing everything to get the favour of men,” he said.

Such action he described as worrisome and called on Ghanaians to pray for peace as we go to the polls come December 7th.

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, The Executive Chairman Of The Jospong Group Of Companies in his remarks commended the MMDCEs, Officials from Government, Traditional Leaders, Members of the Clergy for their support throughout the year.

"We assembled across the country to observe our annual Thanksgiving Service. We thank God for his Goodness and guidance throughout the year. Let me use this medium to express our heartfelt gratitude to our former Presidents namely President Jerry John Rawlings, President Kuffour, President Atta Mills, President Mahama for their support to the Jospong Group," Dr Agyepong said.

"The Jospong Group is most grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support to the private sector. We will continue to ensure the Country becomes the cleanest city to support the President's vision in making Ghana the cleanest city in Africa".

He Thanked God for seeing the Jospong Group and the entire nation throughout the COVID-19 era.

Dr Siaw also commended some Members of Parliament who were present for being there for the Jospong Group. The Jospong Group Staffs were applauded for their loyal efforts.

He seized the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The Special Guest Honour, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah The Minister Of Sanitation and Water Resources in her address said "It is great to have a wide-reaching collaboration between the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Jospong Group in ensuring the vision of President Akufo-Addo led government is achieved. It's always a blessing to help others. I want to say that the Jospong Group and the entire ESPA Members have done well to the entire nation."

She then thanked God for granting the President, Nana Akufo-Addo life and knowledge to Lead this noble nation called (Ghana).

She also appealed to the citizenry to preach peace before, during and after the 2020 General Elections.

The proud sixty-six-year-old Cecilia Dapaah expressed the importance of the gathering and applauded the Jospong Group for such initiative to Thank God annually as an appreciation for how far The Lord has brought the entire nation.

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Chairman, The Church of Pentecost, prayed and asked God to let peace prevail throughout the country as we count down few days to the polls.

Final prayers were also offered for the Jospong Group Management, Staff and international investors for the years ahead.