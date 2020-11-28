Tragic! Falling Cocoa Container Kills Two In Takoradi 

Two persons on board a Daewoo Matiz Saloon car died instantly on Friday night in Takoradi, Western region when a truck with a loaded container full of Cocoa fell on their car.

The accident happened on the Vodafone [Kansuarina] highway in Takoradi.

The truck was carrying cocoa and was heading towards the Takoradi Habour for export but the container came off the truck which fell on the two occupants in the Daewoo Matiz on the highway.

The Western Regional Police MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah confirming the incident to Citi News said the fatal accident happened after 9 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020.

“At 9:20pm, suspect driver, Eric Pamford Peters, aged 30, now deceased, was in a Daewoo Matiz private car with registration number WR 1049 – 19. He was driving from Paa Grant roundabout towards Kwame Nkrumah roundabout with one Ama Amponsah, aged 27, now deceased, on board.”

“On reaching the Vodafone intersection, a Daf articulator with registration number GT 5953 – 20 also from the opposite direction, driven by Adu Emmanuel Kweku, aged 32 with a 40 footer container loaded with cocoa veered off his lane and climbed the median to the lane of the Matiz. The container detached from the truck and fell on the Matiz crushing it. Those in the Matiz were trapped in the car but with the help of Fire Service and Road safety recovery truck, they were removed and bodies deposited at Effia Nkwanta Government hospital morgue pending autopsy,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah said the vehicles have since been towed to the Regional Police MTTD yard in Sekondi pending testing, and suspect driver Emmanuel Kwaku arrested and in police custody.

---CitiNewsRoom