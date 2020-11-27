ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.11.2020 Headlines

Free SHS, PFJ My Biggest Achievements – Akufo-Addo

Free SHS, PFJ My Biggest Achievements – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has said the Free Senior High School Policy and Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) are his biggest achievements.

He acknowledged other significant successes chalked in many fields that had changed Ghana's economy and transforming lives.

The President was speaking on Friday in an interview on a Cape Coast based FM Station as part of his two-day tour of the Central Region.

Reacting to the raging debate on who introduced the Free SHS Education Policy, he said in a teasing mood that: "There is no need wasting time, fighting and arguing about who introduced the Policy."

"It is very clear and every Ghanaian knows it was President Akufo-Addo who promised and has delivered it."

The President on Wednesday expressed disbelief over claims by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama, that he (Mahama) began the Free Senior High School.

He said recent surveys by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana and Mr Ben Ephson, Editor of the Ghanaian Observer, were welcoming news but the New Patriotic Party would not be complacent.

It would work assiduously to retain power in the upcoming election in December, he said.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated government's commitment to developing the human resource base of the country and prioritising education improvement as it had done since it came into power.

On the PFJs, the President explained that when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over power in 2017, food production was low, hence the innovative move to shore up production to ensure food security.

The programme, which he launched at Goaso in April 2017, in the then Brong Ahafo Region, was geared towards empowering all farmers to create jobs, reduce poverty with improved agronomic practices, technology and extensive extension services to improve crop yield.

That, the President said, was the way to modernise agriculture through its five modules; - food crops, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Greenhouse Technology Villages, Rearing for Food and Jobs, and Agricultural Mechanisation Services.

He prayed the electorate to vote for the Party to sustain the economic gains made to improve the living standards of the people.

—GNA

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo Commissions 60-bed Twifo Praso Hospital
27.11.2020 | News
Mahama Commits To Peaceful Election 2020
27.11.2020 | News
The Innocent Flower Looking Akufo-Addo Is The Mother Serpent Of Corruption — Amidu Drops Another Bombshell
27.11.2020 | News
E/R: Police Chases Resident For Pulling Gun On Upper Manya Krobo MP
27.11.2020 | News
UG’s Political Science Survey Bogus – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
27.11.2020 | News
Angry Babile-Baagangne Community Boycotts NPP Campaign Meeting Over Lack Of Electricity
27.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Deserves 4 More Years For Putting Education First---Protozoa
27.11.2020 | News
VIDEO: My Competence Will Give Me Another Four More Years—Akufo-Addo
27.11.2020 | News
OTEC FM Hosts NMC Delegation Ahead Of Voting Day December 7th
27.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Free SHS, PFJ My Biggest Achievements – Akufo-Addo
2 hours ago

Mahama Commits To Peaceful Election 2020
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line