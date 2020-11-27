ModernGhanalogo

27.11.2020 Obituaries

Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor Passes On At 79

By Erica Arthur
2 HOURS AGO

Founder and General Overseer Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor, of the Upper Room Assembly, (Church) Tema has passed on.

This sad incident happened on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Accra.

Bishop Beatrice Dzandu Hedidor, 79, was an outspoken advocate of national peace, the people's mother, a great servant and believer of God who led lots of souls to Christ.

One of her advocacy moments was when she cautioned tolerance among presidential candidates during the general elections in 2016, where she also preached hope, indicating political change will impact positively on the country.

From a source close to the bereaved family, final funeral arrangements for a befitting burial in memory of their beloved one will soon be announced.

