Special Prosecutor Resignation: Coalition Of CSOs Insists President Nana Addo Must Resign

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are calling on the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign on the principles of good governance over what they say is his involvement and the interference of the work of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu.

The astute lawyer tendered in his resignation to the President earlier this month where he cited the lack of independence afforded his office to carry out its mandate as one of the main reasons for his decision.

Although a subsequent letter from the President stressed that the accusation is not true, the main opposition party and other civil society groups have given their backing to the Special Prosecutor.

Today a press release from the Coalition of CSOs has insisted that President Nana Addo must resign for his interference that led to the resignation of Martin Amidu as well as the corruption scandals that have allegedly happened under his watch as captured in a report by Centre for Democratic Development Ghana.

“The president HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo on principles of good governance resign for his involvement and interference with the work of the Special Prosecutor which occasioned his untimely resignation,” part of the press release from the group reads.

According to the Coalition of CSOs, H.E Nana Akufo Addo cannot claim to be unaware of or continue to be misled on the numerous corruption scandals which have largely involved his family members or close allies.

They want Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to be made to step aside or resign from his position as finance minister for in-depth investigations to be carried into the Agyapa Royalties transactions.

In addition, the group says Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and his Africa Legal Associates be made to refund all monies paid them in the controversial transactions of the Agyapa deal.

Read the full press release from the Coalition below:

PRESS RELEASE BY COALITION OF CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS AGAINST CORRUPTION.

27-11-2020

We’re overwhelmed by the plethora of unending corruption scandals in the Nana Akufo-Addo led government and matters arising from the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on the 16th of November, 2020 citing the lack of cooperation and interference from persons in government and the reference to the president, HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo as one of the key figures interfering in his work taking away the independence he is enjoined by both the constitution and the Special Prosecutor Act in the performance of his duties.

We as civil society organizations in view of what could be observed as an "era of unending corruption scandals" cannot sit and look unconcerned. We are especially appalled at the revelations in the sixty four (64) page report on the detailed anti corruption assessments on the matter of the AGYAPA ROYALTIES Limited Transactions having been riddled with services provided by private institutions belonging to close relations of the president.

The Africa Legal Associates (ALA) as we know per available documents is owned by Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a cousin of the President which served as legal advisors to government for the transaction has already been paid $1 million. Databank which also has the Finance Minister Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta also cousin of the president as one of its partners was also contracted by same Ken Ofori-Atta as partners in this unfit transaction. We are of the view that the deal was crafted in secrecy without any proper discussions and breached the procurement act. There are also clear issues of conflict of interest.

We as civil society organizations are by this release calling on the president to do the following as a matter of principle and good leadership;

• Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta be made to step aside or resign his position as finance minister for in-depth investigations to be carried into the Agyapa Royalties transactions.

• Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and his Africa Legal Associates be made to refund all monies paid them.

The president HE Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo on principles of good governance resign for his involvement and interference with the work of the Special Prosecutor which occasioned his untimely resignation.

Information available to us and captured on https://citinewsroom.com/2019/06/ghana-lost-ghc9-6bn-to-corruption-since-2017-cdd/ by Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) reveals that Ghana has lost close to GHC 9.6Bn to corruption alone since 2017. We believe that “Ghana Beyond Aid” as being one of government's flagship programs to wean the nation of funding from the west cannot be achieved if the president, his family and cronies continue Jee fleecing the state and taxpayers of their taxes through “dubious” financial arrangements without recourse to our dreams and aspirations as a nation.

The president HE Nana A.D.Akufo Addo cannot claim to be unaware of or continue to be misled on the numerous corruption scandals which have largely involved his family members or close allies. The President must immediately take steps to purge himself of these undignified allegations that are sending very negative signals to prospective investors and the international community.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make her prosperous!

Signed:

Mr. Stephen Kwabena Attuh

Executive Director

(Governance Watch)

054 734 9026

Mr. Chris Ankou

Executive Director

(Tax Payers’ Union)

054 919 9090