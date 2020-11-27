ModernGhanalogo

27.11.2020

Jehovah’s Witnesses Initiate Global Campaign

Electronic and printed editions of The Watchtower magazine entitled 'What Is God's Kingdom?' are being distributed in November during a global campaign.
Throughout November 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide are distributing the issue of The Watchtower magazine entitled “What Is God’s Kingdom?” The answer to that question has captivated the attention of people from many different faiths for centuries. Jehovah’s Witnesses are distributing the magazine to the general public, business owners, local and government officials, as well as court officials. The campaign is proceeding in accordance with national health protocols. This includes distributing the magazine via courier or electronic means.

Many people pray for God’s Kingdom to come. But they often wonder what that Kingdom is when it will come, and what it will do. This magazine explains how the answers to these questions can readily be found in the Bible. We are confident that the Bible’s promises about God’s Kingdom will bring readers comfort and hope for a world free of pain and suffering.

An electronic copy in over 300 languages is available on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org. (Look under LIBRARY > MAGAZINES.)

By David Dekutse

