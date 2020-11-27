CBOD Donates Laptop Computers To UG Business School

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has donated laptop computers to the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in support of their online teaching and learning initiatives.

CEO of CBOD, Senyo Hosi, presented the computers on behalf of the Chamber to the dean to the UGBS, Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bowole, at a short ceremony in Accra.

Mr Hosi said the donation was in “support of the novel projects” the UGBS had embarked on to promote and enhance effective online teaching and learning.

He expressed the hope that the devices will be particularly helpful for “undergraduate students who for some socio-economic reasons have not been able to join their colleagues online or are struggling to do that.”

He commended the UGBS for “adapting to the times,” referring to the changes that have occurred in educational delivery as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “That’s what we need [in] preparing for the future,” he said. “ICT is going to be at the heart of it all and it’s impossible to have students without computers.”

Receiving the donation, the dean of the UGBS, Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bawole, expressed his gratitude to CBOD for the gesture. He pointed out the devices will enable “some otherwise brilliant” students to participate in online learning programmes.

“When Covid struck and we had to move teaching and learning online, we found that a significant number of our students were disadvantaged because they did not own a laptop,” he said. “Some didn’t even have a smart phone and so it was difficult to have them join teaching and learning online. And so we are extremely happy that you have come through [after] we reached out to [the Chamber].”

The Business House JCR President, Emmanuel Yaw Obi, expressed the gratitude of the students for the donation from CBOD. “To have support from the outside world is really a great thing,” he said. “We are very appreciative of this gesture.”

Watch video below: