ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.11.2020 General News

CBOD Donates Laptop Computers To UG Business School

CBOD Donates Laptop Computers To UG Business School
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has donated laptop computers to the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in support of their online teaching and learning initiatives.

CEO of CBOD, Senyo Hosi, presented the computers on behalf of the Chamber to the dean to the UGBS, Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bowole, at a short ceremony in Accra.

Mr Hosi said the donation was in “support of the novel projects” the UGBS had embarked on to promote and enhance effective online teaching and learning.

1127202021801-8dt2wkivvq-img 9766

He expressed the hope that the devices will be particularly helpful for “undergraduate students who for some socio-economic reasons have not been able to join their colleagues online or are struggling to do that.”

He commended the UGBS for “adapting to the times,” referring to the changes that have occurred in educational delivery as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “That’s what we need [in] preparing for the future,” he said. “ICT is going to be at the heart of it all and it’s impossible to have students without computers.”

Receiving the donation, the dean of the UGBS, Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bawole, expressed his gratitude to CBOD for the gesture. He pointed out the devices will enable “some otherwise brilliant” students to participate in online learning programmes.

1127202021801-g40n1r5edy-img 9749

“When Covid struck and we had to move teaching and learning online, we found that a significant number of our students were disadvantaged because they did not own a laptop,” he said. “Some didn’t even have a smart phone and so it was difficult to have them join teaching and learning online. And so we are extremely happy that you have come through [after] we reached out to [the Chamber].”

The Business House JCR President, Emmanuel Yaw Obi, expressed the gratitude of the students for the donation from CBOD. “To have support from the outside world is really a great thing,” he said. “We are very appreciative of this gesture.”

Watch video below:

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo Only Boast Of Toilets And Free SHS; Mahama Built The Nation —
27.11.2020 | News
Peaceful Election 2020 Will Concretise Our Democracy - Ayeboafo
26.11.2020 | News
Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm Receptive Facility Refurbished
26.11.2020 | News
Construction Work On National Cathedral Resumes Today
26.11.2020 | News
EPA Holds National Forum On Biosphere Reserves In Songor
26.11.2020 | News
Berekum Chelsea CEO Resigns
26.11.2020 | News
NDC Accuses EC of Sidelining Key Stakeholders From Electoral Process
25.11.2020 | News
WPV Cautions Media Not To Amplify Negative Comments By Politicians
25.11.2020 | News
Judicial Service Launches Manual On Election Adjudication
25.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

UG’s Political Science Survey Bogus – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
10 minutes ago

EC Holds Crunch Meeting To Address Election Issues
10 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line