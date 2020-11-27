ModernGhanalogo

27.11.2020

VIDEO: My Competence Will Give Me Another Four More Years—Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that his competence in the last four years will grant him another four more years in the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to him, Ghanaians will vote for the NPP again in the 2020 elections because of the unprecedented work of his government.

“I have been touring most of the constituencies in Ghana and everywhere we go, it is four more for Nana to do more. It is not as if they have been paid to support NPP but you could see genuine love and support for the NPP due to the unprecedented work of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo .’

"Records don’t lie; the records are visible for Ghanaians to see and they are testifying at every home about the good works of President Akufo-Addo,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exclusively told Kwame Dapaah on Cape-Coast based Kingdom FM 96.9 on his three-day tour in the central region.

He stressed that the NPP’s records, especially when it comes to managing the economy are backed by data and verifiable.

According to him, he has demonstrated better leadership and competence since he assumed office in 2017.

