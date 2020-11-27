Press Conference: Exposing Nana Addo’s 'Sakawa' Projects In Western Region

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Media, thank you immensely for taking time out of your busy schedules to be here, even though the notice for the invitation was very short.

In the lead up to 2016 elections, then candidate Nana Addo and the NPP made juicy promises to the people of the Western Region. At the time His Excellency John Dramani Mahama had completed and commissioned a number of projects in the region to propel its development to a very high level. Example Kansawrodo by-pass, Takoradi Port expansion, Sekondi Fishing Harbour Phase 2, Apimanim to Elubo road, Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, Tarkwa – Bogoso, Bogoso – Wassa Akropong, Wassa Akropong – Ayamfuri roads etc.

Having bought into his message and voted massively for him, the good people of the region were in high expectation that as president he would put the development of the region in the front burner.

Sadly, four years have come and president has nothing to show to the people for his effort. His record in respect of the region’s development is most disappointing. For instance, his Excellency was in the region about two months ago and he had nothing to show as his achievements in the region.

Rather, what the good people of the region have been fed with are doses of ‘ sakawa’ projects.

Governance is a serious business that we, all as Ghanaians, should be very much interested in who we entrust this nation in his or her care.

We vote for development, progress, our security, good governance and a guaranteed freedom. We also vote for honesty.

It is with these in mind that we expect our children to learn a lot from our leaders. But, if we have a President who always lies to people, then what type of moral upbringing are we giving to our children?

Imagine a young pupil or student who lives in Takoradi watching the President yesterday on television saying that the work on the Takoradi interchange is progressing steadily.

It is dangerous to have a president who lies with impunity.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Media, on 18th June 2018, the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo disrespected the chiefs and people of Mpohor and Wassa Fiase Traditional Council by exhibiting the real meaning of sakawa or 419.

After waiting for hours for the president to cut sod for the Kejabil to Mpohor road, the president came and cut the sod for the commencement of the projects and even cast innuendos on the NDC government, saying he would wait for contractors to be on site before cutting sods.

At that same sod cutting ceremony, the President assured the people of Takoradi and the whole Western Region that funds had been secured and the contractor had been selected for the construction of the Takoradi interchange and Takoradi market, promising that the 2 projects would commence on 1st January 2019.

Surprisingly, immediately after sod cutting ceremony, the President left for Accra while the contractor JPP CONSTRUCTION Ltd also packed his equipment out of site and never returned.

The public was then informed by the MP of the area that the contractor had no contract, but was moving from the Presidency to the ministry of roads day and night for the road to be captured in the budget, and documents signed for the contractor to move to site.

About six weeks ago, the flagbearer and incoming President John Dramani Mahama was in Mpohor and Adum Banso. The chiefs and people requested that when he assumes office in January, he should construct the road for them. Ladies and gentlemen of the media, it is as if President Mahama was a prophet: he told the chiefs and people that because he had promised them this development, the NPP government will go and hire a contractor to come to site to deceive them again. Lo and behold, a few days ago we saw a contractor on that site just because of elections.

Our checks reveal that the contractor has no contract and he was begged to move in to deceive the people of Mpohor once again. We are therefore calling on the government to publish the contracts for all of us to see to prove us wrong.

On the 19th August 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo disrespected the people of Shama and deceived them too. Similar to the other issue, he cut sod for the commencement of the new Shama District hospital in the presence of the chiefs and people. As usual, immediately after he left the side the machines were packed out of site and as we speak not a fly has return to site.

On that same day, the president also cut sod for Ankyernyin to Egyam road in the Ahanta West district and he repeated his usual “matrick wo” style on the people of Ahanta West.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Media, on the 16th of September 2020, the Vice President cut the sod for the construction of the much talk about Takoradi interchange project.

And just as they have done in other parts of Ghana to deceive people immediately the TVs and cameras capture the machines in the sakawa ceremony, the fake contractor packed his accouterments and vanished out of site. In fact, we have a video of how the NPP government deceived the people Takoradi by giving overall and working gears to party foot soldiers to wear to pretend to be workers of said construction company.

Even the gravel and sand they used for the sod cutting have been sent back to wherever they brought it from.

Three (3) solid months down the line we have not seen a single soul around the PTC roundabout even cleaning the site or guarding there.

What really propelled this press conference is the litany of lies of by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia about such ghost projects.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Media, two (2) months ago the Vice President was on Asempa Fm and he said contractors are on site and working on the Takoradi interchange, though we knew it was a lie we said to ourselves let give him the benefit of the doubt.

Surprisingly just yesterday the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo said in Accra that works on the Takoradi interchange is progressing steadily. The lies are now too many. We of the NDC have therefore taken it upon ourselves to bring you all here. To tour the various sites, check and tell the whole world that Ghana's President is a big liar thereby moving around the country deceiving Ghanaians to vote for him again.

How can we entrust this great nation into hands of such liars again?

Ghana awake and stand for the truth, with the ballooned public debt, unprecedented revenue in the care of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP, they have nothing meaningful to show for their 4yrs stewardship hence they have resulted in lies and deception.

At this juncture, we will encourage every Ghanaian especially Christians, Moslems and our traditional believers for whom TRUTH is the backbone of their respective respected religions to be bold and vote against President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government because they have never been truthful to Ghanaians especially the people of Western Region.

Thank you all for coming.

God Bless NDC

God Bless Ghana

RICHARD KIRK-MENSAH

0208255102

0244848891