Akufo-Addo Only Boast Of Toilets And Free SHS; Mahama Built The Nation

The Akan constituency Member of Parliament in the Oti region, Abdul Aziz Muniru, gave a profound judgement between the two main presidential contenders in the December general polls stating that the NDC’s John Mahama will surely win the presidential polls because with meagre resources he ‘built the nation’ while the New Patriotic Party used huge resources to build toilets and badly implement the Free SHS Mahama already started to boast with.

In a Joy News interview during a presentation of 4 sets of generators to each of 4 communities in his constituency to enable them power boreholes lobbied for by him, Hon. Aziz chided the Akufo-Addo government for being a total failure that gives flimsy excuses for not performing. He wondered how the Akufo-Addo government after borrowing so much could not achieve anything close to the huge achievements of John Mahama’s previous administration which did not have the luxury of the GHc160 billion afforded the NPP. He said: “if you look at the levels of borrowing that had undergone in NPP government, Nana Akufo-Addo government, it has never happened. GHc160billion had been borrowed and there is nothing to show for these monies unlike Mahama borrowing GHc40 billion and you have a lot to show”.

He blamed the bad performance of the NPP in government on the high levels of corruption under Akufo-Addo which he described as unprecedented in the history of Ghana. He also chided the government for using covid-19 and Free SHS as reasons for failing to live up to expectation. He questioned the character of Akufo-Addo which he insinuated is part of the total failure of the NPP government. He said the president is a walking difference between rhetoric and reality insisting whatever Akufo-Addo says he does not do or cannot do.

Comparing the Akufo-Addo government to John Mahama’s government Hon. Aziz Muniru proclaimed that Mahama will come back to power because “the records of John Mahama shows, the good works of John Mahama shows, John Mahama has been able to build Ghana; he has been able to use the meagre resources that they generated into viable gargantuan developmental projects” while predicting that Akufo-Addo, like Trump in the US, is going out of power because he “can only boast about toilets, he can only boast about Free SHS which Mahama started with his Community Day Senior High Schools”.

The Hon. Member was not happy with the neglect of his constituency when it comes to development even though the NPP has been claiming it is doing a lot in the Oti Region and is even confident of winning more seats in the region. The Akan constituency is one of the safe seats of the opposition NDC which it is expected to retain despite changing the incumbent for former National Organizer, Kofi Adams.

Some constituents at the presentation ceremony expressed their delight for the assistance from the outgoing MP and promised they will show appreciation to the party (NDC) because the NPP has not done anything for them as expressed by the MP. To them Kofi Adams represent the same prospect as Hon. Aziz as they hail from the same ‘house’ that has them at heart with the belief that the return of the NDC and John Mahama will bring development to the area.