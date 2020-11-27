ModernGhanalogo

27.11.2020 Social News

Slain Mfantseman MP To Be Buried Tomorrow

Slain Mfantseman MP To Be Buried Tomorrow
Prior to the funeral of the murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Heyford, the entire Mfantseman constituency has been draped with red and black cloths to show the mournful state of the constituency.

The Constituency, especially, Mankessim and it’s nearby communities have their streets splashed with the posters of the late Legislator.

Some residents who spoke to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, vowed not to go to work on Saturday[burial day] to enable them to mourn and celebrate their beloved late MP and also accord him their last respect as he joins his ancestors.

I’m not opening my shop tomorrow to allow me to mourn my late MP who did a lot for this constituency. He was indeed a kind person who helped a lot of people, it is just right that I give him that last respect. We’ll all join the family as we say a final goodbye to our MP,” a resident said.

Meanwhile, the late MP who was killed by armed robbers at dawn last month on the Abeadze Nkusukum-Duadze road while returning from campaign activities will be buried on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

On Friday, November 27, the body will be paraded through the principal streets of the Mfantseman Constituency – Yamoransa, Saltpond, Anomabo, Abeadze Dominase, Baifikrom, Mankessim, Kyeakor, and finally stop at the Abeadze Nkusukum-Duadze road where the incident happened, to perform some rituals before being conveyed to the Mankessim School Park where he will be laid in state.

President Akuffo Addo, New Patriotic Party Members, and sympathizers from all walks of life are expected to attend the funeral.

---kasapafm

