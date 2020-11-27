Stop The Fraudulent Charging Of Rotation Nurses For Biometric Registration – MOH

The Ministry of Health has described as fraudulent and illegal, the actions of a group of people who allegedly demand some charges from rotation nurses to carry out biometric registration for their one-year mandatory national service programme.

A statement signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari on 26 November 2020 read: “The attention of the Ministry of Health has been drawn to complaints from the 2019 rotation nurses working in line with one-year mandatory national service programme, and from nurses being recruited into the government sector through the Ministry's recruitment portal.

“The Ministry of Health understands that some of the biometric registration officers are allegedly demanding fifty Ghana cedis (GHS50.00) for the ongoing process. Again, some of the facility-based Human Resource Officers are also allegedly demanding Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS200.00) before the processes are carried out”.

The statement also said that the Ministry has, therefore, directed that “those involved in charging the rotation nurses and other cadres of health workers should cease the demand for fees before documents are processes. These demands are fraudulent and illegal”, adding that the Ministry will “investigate the allegations and bring the culprits to book”.

---Classfm