ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.11.2020 Health

Stop The Fraudulent Charging Of Rotation Nurses For Biometric Registration – MOH

Stop The Fraudulent Charging Of Rotation Nurses For Biometric Registration – MOH
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ministry of Health has described as fraudulent and illegal, the actions of a group of people who allegedly demand some charges from rotation nurses to carry out biometric registration for their one-year mandatory national service programme.

A statement signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari on 26 November 2020 read: “The attention of the Ministry of Health has been drawn to complaints from the 2019 rotation nurses working in line with one-year mandatory national service programme, and from nurses being recruited into the government sector through the Ministry's recruitment portal.

“The Ministry of Health understands that some of the biometric registration officers are allegedly demanding fifty Ghana cedis (GHS50.00) for the ongoing process. Again, some of the facility-based Human Resource Officers are also allegedly demanding Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS200.00) before the processes are carried out”.

The statement also said that the Ministry has, therefore, directed that “those involved in charging the rotation nurses and other cadres of health workers should cease the demand for fees before documents are processes. These demands are fraudulent and illegal”, adding that the Ministry will “investigate the allegations and bring the culprits to book”.

---Classfm

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Ekumfi Ekrawfo Community Benefits From Free Health Screening
27.11.2020 | Health
World AIDS Day 2020: Positioning HIV Interventions In The Face Of COVID-19: Our Shared Responsibility
26.11.2020 | Health
ESG Takes Centre Stage In A Post-Pandemic Africa
26.11.2020 | Health
Obuasi East MP Commissions Two Health Facilities
26.11.2020 | Health
WHO Urges African Countries To Ramp Up Readiness For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
26.11.2020 | Health
One Child Or Youth Under 20 Infected With HIV Every 100seconds — UNICEF
26.11.2020 | Health
Covid-19: Ghana’s Active Cases Drop To 775
26.11.2020 | Health
Ghana To Deploy Pfizer And Modena COVID-19 Vaccines
25.11.2020 | Health
COVID-19: GHS Express Worry As 82% Of Ghanaians Fail To Wear Face Masks
25.11.2020 | Health
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: We’ll Roast Ballot Box Snatchers Like ‘Chinch...
43 minutes ago

[Full Text] NDC Lists Top Ten Corruption Scandals Under Akuf...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line