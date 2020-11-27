Ekumfi Ekrawfo Community Benefits From Free Health Screening

The Central Regional Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has organized a Free Health Screening exercise for the Ekumfi Ekrawfo Community in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

They were screened to check their health status ahead of the December 7th General Elections.

The exercise included checking of Blood Pressure (BP), Hepatitis B, Malaria, and environmental-related diseases, after which medications were given.

The over 456 people were drawn from 15 Communities in the vicinity.

The Central Regional Director of Youth Employment Agency, Madam Sarah Afful stated that her outfit seeks to ensure the well-being of the people in its catchment area.

" YEA is embarking on Free Health Screening across all the 23 Constituencies in the Central Region to check that they are fit enough to vote massively for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and all the 23 NPP Parliamentary Candidates due to their brilliant performance over the past four years.

This particular exercise is to support Hon. Francis Ato Cudjoe to retain his Parliamentary seat.

Am happy for the high turned out for the exercise which saw a 109-year-old woman and a One-year-old baby being screened.

YEA is in Constant interaction with Medical Personnel from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) to conduct all the screening of over 2,000 people we have Targeted.

As Assistant Central Regional Secretary of the NPP and a member of the Regional campaign team, it behooves on me to trumpet the brilliant achievement of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government over the past four years and the need for the electorates to give the NPP another term of office."

Madam Sarah Afful accordingly urged the people to vote massively for Nana Addo and Hon. Francis Ato Cudjoe to do more for the people of Ekumfi in particular.

"I know you will vote massively for Nana Addo and Hon. Francis Ato Cudjoe to do more for Ekumfi; One District One Factory started in the Ekumfi District. Today, the factory has created direct and indirect job opportunities for hundreds of people in Ekumfi and its surrounding areas.

...We must therefore show our appreciation for what the party led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as President and Hon. Francis Ato Cudjoe as a Member of Parliament has done for Ekumfi within these four years and vote massively for them to continue with their developmental agenda."

Miss Comfort Danful and Madam Dorcas Tawiah thanked His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Hon. Francis Ato Cudjoe and Madam Sarah Afful for free screening saying it was a financial relief to them.

"We are assuring President Akufo Addo and NPP that we going to vote massively for them to win the December 7 General Elections hands down."