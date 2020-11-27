Man Stabs Cousin To Death With Screw Driver Over Woman

Godwin Kotey, unemployed who had series of confrontations with his cousin over a woman ended up stabbing him to death with a screw driver has appeared before the Kaneshie District Court.

Kotey, a married man, is said to have stabbed the cousin, Frederick Nii Okaijah Oko Sackey, now deceased in the chest.

Charged provisionally with murder, Kotey had his plea preserved by the court.

He was however remanded into Police custody by the court presided over by Ms. Rosemond Agyiri to reappear on December 17.

Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo informed the court that the police were yet to prepare a duplicate docket and forward same to the Attorney General's Department for advice.

Earlier on Kotey wept uncontrollably after his relations joined him at the court.

Adorned in a white T-Shirt with the inscription “Jesus is coming soon,” and green socks with a black bathroom sandals also known as “charley wote,” Kotey wiped his tears as soon a relation enters the court room.

“I feel some burning sensation all over by body,” Kotey cried out.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant is one Alhassan Gamba a butcher residing at James Town.

He said Kotey used to live with Sackey, the deceased in their family house at Salaga Market area, near James Town in Accra.

The Prosecution said Kotey however moved out of the family house to Accra City Car Park area in June this year, besides his wife, Kotey had a girlfriend known as Victoria Sabbah whom he was also staying with in their family house.

Mr Teye-Okuffo said Kotey however asked Sackey to put up with Victoria since he was moving out of the family house.

He said Kotey later became suspicious that the deceased was having an amorous relationship with his lover and this generated into series of confrontation between them.

According to the Prosecution, sometime in October this year, Sackey sacked Victoria from his room because of the accusations leveled against him by Kotey.

He said Victoria then went and lodged with Kotey, whiles Sackey also left the family house to live at the Accra Arts Centre area.

The Prosecution said earlier this month the accused had a misunderstanding with Victoria and drove her away, so she went and pleaded with the deceased to accommodate her.

He said Kotey on hearing that, again accused Sackey of having secret love affair with Victoria, so the deceased sacked Victoria from his place of abode.

He said Victoria packed her belongings but left some at the deceased house and on November 23, this year, at about 2330 hours, the accused visited her and got to know that she left some of her belongings in the deceased's house.

The prosecution said Kotey confronted the deceased on phone about why some of his lover's belongings were in his room.

He said the accused then picked up a screwdriver and went in search of Sackey, and on meeting him, engaged him in a heated argument and subsequently stabbed him on the chest with the screwdriver it and bolted.

He said witnesses around rushed Sackey to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Prosecution said the witnesses later apprehended Kotey and handed him over to the Police.

---GNA