Upclose With ModernGhana: Meet The Youngest Assemblymember

Bright Yirenkyi Kwafo born on May 15, 1996 is also known by his initials as BYK. He is a budding politician serving as an Assemblymember for Nsawam-Adoagyiri’s 8th municipal congression in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Bright got national recognition when he won the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) election for Oparekrom, Avaga-Wangara on December 17, 2019. He defeated James Fiave, a 4th-term incumbent, in what was widely seen as the biggest victory in the 2019 MMDA’s election.

Taking office at age 23, Bright is the youngest ever to serve as an Assemblymember.

Bright attended Ghana Telecom University (now Ghana Communication Technology University) where he majored in Programming and Networking.

He advocates a progressive platform that includes job guarantee and apprenticeship programs. Bright is hoping to climb the political ladder to the national level, a dream he has been nurturing all this while.