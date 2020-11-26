Tain District: Newly Constructed Police Headquarters Inaugurated

A Newly constructed ultra-modern District Police Headquarters has been inaugurated at Nsawkaw, Tain District in the Bono region to help improve security in the area.

Addressing the event, ACOP Samuel Yankey, Wenchi Divisional Police Commander was grateful to the government, the District Chief Executive, and the Member of Parliament for the edifice.

He reiterated the importance of the police stations that it will help secure the safety of people so they could go about their daily activities without any hindrance.

He implored the public to support the police with relevant information to ensure a safer community.

Mr. Samuel Yankey also advised the police in the district to work according to the core functions of the service.

He used the occasion to caution the youth to desist from any violence-related activity before, during, and after the General Elections.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, thanked Nananom for their support and collaboration since she assumed office.

She said the government is committed to ensuring the development of the district and urged the public to support the government.

Mr. Gabriel Osei, the Member of Parliament for the Tain Constituency urged the district police commander and his officers to ensure the project become beneficial to the people and serve the purpose for which it was constructed.

Highlighting the achievement of the government and that of himself, the lawmaker said any major projects and developments that the district can boast of since its creation was done by the NPP government.

He, therefore, appealed to the citizenry to reward the NPP government by renewing its mandate come December 7.

The occasion brought together traditional rulers across the district, the clergy, Heads of Department of the Assembly, Some Assembly Members, the general public, and party sympathizers.