Obuasi MCE, Author Gamel Sankarl, Entrepreneur Mawuli Parku, Others To Speak At Obuasi Must Work Summit 2020

Young & Wise GH is a youth empowerment organization established with the aim of helping young people to harness their full potentials to live the lives they are fully capable of while helping to move their communities forward. This mandate of Young & Wise GH has been delivered through summits, seminars, outreaches and workshops.

Obuasi Must Work is an annual summit that challenges the youth to focus on “mining the gold in them” beyond mining the gold buried in the ground. It is an event premised on the thinking that, with AngloGold Ashanti virtually stretched to its limits in terms of employment and corporate social responsibility, skills development and enterprise are the way ahead for the socio-economic development of Obuasi.

Obuasi Must Work (Empowerment Summit) facilitates the transformation of Obuasi through values that influence the discovery of purpose and principles under personal leadership and self-governance.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Excellence in Leadership and Enterprise” and topics such as Mine the Gold in You, Personal Leadership and Enterprise Development (Opportunities for Businesses and other Enterprises) shall be looked at.

The programme is targeted at Senior High Sschool Students and Graduates, Tertiary Students and National Service Personnels, graduates looking for job and other opportunities to develop and prepare themselves for the job market and those who want to start their own businesses including businesses owners.

According to the Founder and Executive Director of Young and Wise GH, Abraham Poku Hammond, it is his belief that empowerment dialogues between businesses, government and the civil society can cushion the progress of Obuasi.

“We envision the Obuasi Community as a place where the youth feel inspired to discover and deploy ideas, groom up potentials and talents in them to step up to the challenge of rethinking the future of the community” he said.

“We have been committed to realizing this vision through the mobilization of residents of Obuasi who participate in capacity building events,” he added.

Speakers for this year’s event which starts on the morning of Friday, 27th November and ends on 29th November, 2020 include Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonnah (MCE, Obuasi Municipal), Apostle Emmanuel Adade (Glorious Zion Mission Int.), Kelvin Ofori - Atta (Head of NBSSI / BAC, Obuasi - Municipal), David Aboagye - Dacosta (MIS Officer, NHIS - Obuasi) and Gamel Sankarl (Author, Coach, Lecturer). The rest are David Ameyaw ( CEO, Holystic Nutrition and Medical Consult), Charles Wundengba (Blogger, Digital Marketer) and Wisdom Mawuli Parku ( CEO, Majora Group).

The event will take place at the King's Covenant Life Chapel, Hammond Temple-Nyameso in Obuasi.