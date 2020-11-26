I’ll Sue Akufo-Addo For Demolishing State Properties For National Cathedral – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The Presidential candidate of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Rev. Dr Christian Kwabena Andrews known in private life as ‘Osofo Kyiri Abosom’ has vowed to sue President Akufo-Addo for demolishing state property solely to construct a national cathedral if elected President in the December polls.

President Akufo-Akufo demolished state properties housing some judges in Accra to construct in their place a national cathedral in fulfillment a promised he says he made to God ahead of the 2016 elections.

The decision received a backlash from many who believed it was a misplaced priority amid Supreme Court action by Convention People’s Party’s General Secretary James Kobena Bomfeh.

Rev Andrews, however, noted that President Akufo-Addo could have escaped blame if he had acquired a different land to build the national cathedral without demolishing state properties for that agenda.

Speaking to the media in Accra on 26 November 2020, he said: “The only person l will sue is President Nana Akufo-Addo if l am elected president come December 7 for demolishing state property in the name of building national cathedral for his God, he’s the only one who knows his God”.

Rev Andrews further promised to revamp abandoned factories established by late President Dr Kwame Nkrumah including Juapong Textiles Factory, Matches and, Pwalugu tomatoes factories, revamp mining sector activities and ensure that small scale mining and retail marketing is reserved for only Ghanaians.

The rests of his policies include:

Free ports. Provision of monthly allowance for the aged. Training of SHS students in skills acquisition. Focus on herbal medicine to deliver universal free health care. Free education from crèche.

Rev Andrews also accused President Akufo-Addo of worsening the plight of Ghanaians.

He said the government has failed to fulfill its 2016 electioneering campaign promises including 1D1F, 1 village 1 dam, 1 constituency 1 million dollars and others.

“Where are the factories…? It’s all lies because many people cannot find a factory in their districts. It’s very simple…if you can’t do it, you leave for Osofo Kyiri Abosom to do it,” he stated.

Commenting on his electoral fortunes the former basic school teacher, Osofo Kyiri Abosom’ expressed confidence that the “message on the ground is that it is time for GUM to take over the Jubilee House and resolve myriad of problems facing Ghanaians and put an end to NDC and NPP duopoly. They have nothing to offer the suffering voters and vulnerable in society, Akufo-Addo will go to opposition, he is a one-term president, no doubt about that, he knows”.

