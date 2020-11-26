Construction Work On National Cathedral Resumes Today

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral says construction works on the project will continue from today, November 26.

The Board of Trustees says the break was as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's borders were shut as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The board earlier noted that the border closure made it impossible for the importation of materials and the arrival of human resources needed to execute the project.

Launching a short code aimed at mobilising public support for the project, the Executive Secretary of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku said work will continue earnestly.

The interdenominational Christian Cathedral, when completed, will have a 5,000 seating capacity with chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a Bible museum, among others.

The monument is expected to be put up within the next five years.

The construction of the much-criticised cathedral was expected to begin in April 2020.

Some critics argued that it is a manifestation of Ghana’s misplaced priorities.

Dr Opoku also expressed the vision of making the cathedral economically viable.

“We want to mobilise the church in support of this, but we are also developing the National Cathedral to be an economic self-sustaining enterprise.”

“For that, we have rental facilities and more importantly, we have the museum, and we have restaurants,” he added.

---citinewsroom