Mahama Promises University For North East Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced the construction of a university campus for the North East Region if elected in the 2020 polls.

According to him, this aims at offering the youth the opportunity to further their education to the tertiary level.

He made the promise amongst other infrastructural development plans at Gambaga in the North East Region during a community engagement.

“The North Eastern Region is going to get a university campus here so that our young people who want to continue into tertiary education can do so.”

Mr Mahama also outlined a plan to boost human resources in the region with a new vocational training programme.

“Every district that does not have a secondary technical school is going to have a vocational training centre, and we are going to register all the young people in the district, and we will send you there batch by batch free of charge and you don’t have to pay everything.”

This endeavour will be at the cost of the state, according to Mr Mahama.

The former President also pledged to develop sporting infrastructure with a view to developing talent.

“All the regions that don't have sports stadiums are going to get new sports stadia. And the sports stadia will be to develop sporting talent,” Mr Mahama added.

“So if you are an athlete, you are a footballer, you are volleyball player, the facilities will all be there, and we will spot the talents in the North East Region, take them to the national level and if they are good enough, we will take them to the international level.”

