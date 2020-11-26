ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.11.2020 Headlines

Mahama Promises University For North East Region

Mahama Promises University For North East Region
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced the construction of a university campus for the North East Region if elected in the 2020 polls.

According to him, this aims at offering the youth the opportunity to further their education to the tertiary level.

He made the promise amongst other infrastructural development plans at Gambaga in the North East Region during a community engagement.

“The North Eastern Region is going to get a university campus here so that our young people who want to continue into tertiary education can do so.”

Mr Mahama also outlined a plan to boost human resources in the region with a new vocational training programme.

“Every district that does not have a secondary technical school is going to have a vocational training centre, and we are going to register all the young people in the district, and we will send you there batch by batch free of charge and you don’t have to pay everything.”

This endeavour will be at the cost of the state, according to Mr Mahama.

The former President also pledged to develop sporting infrastructure with a view to developing talent.

“All the regions that don't have sports stadiums are going to get new sports stadia. And the sports stadia will be to develop sporting talent,” Mr Mahama added.

“So if you are an athlete, you are a footballer, you are volleyball player, the facilities will all be there, and we will spot the talents in the North East Region, take them to the national level and if they are good enough, we will take them to the international level.”

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo Storm Central Region Today
26.11.2020 | News
I’ll Sue Akufo-Addo For Demolishing State Properties For National Cathedral – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
26.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: UCC Lecturer Punch Holes In Ben Ephson’s 52.6% Victory For Akufo-Addo
26.11.2020 | News
Gender Activism: Prof Jane Naana Outlines NDCs Commitment To End Gender Based Violence
26.11.2020 | News
V/R: Withdraw Security Personnel To Reduce Fear Of Intimidation – Chiefs To Gov't
26.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Commissions First Phase Of Pokuase Interchange
25.11.2020 | News
'NPP Is Not An Akyem Party'- Council Of Elders
25.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Has Turned Ghana Into 'Hell-Hole Instead Of Paradise’ – Mahama
25.11.2020 | News
Mahama Shocks Akufo-Addo Over Free SHS Claim
26.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Storm Central Region Today
21 minutes ago

I’ll Sue Akufo-Addo For Demolishing State Properties For Nat...
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line