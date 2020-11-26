Election 2020: Don't Allow Irresponsible Politicians To Use You For Violence - Naf Kassi Advises Zongo Youths

Listen to article

Western Region based highlife artist, Nafisatu Kassim, popularly known as Naf Kassi has advised her fellow Zongo youths in the country not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to engage in violence in the upcoming December 7 elections.

"Zongo youth cannot continue to be the ones who are used for violent purposes. I want to make this appeal to my people: do not allow yourselves to be used by irresponsible politicians to engage in acts of destabilisation and violence," she noted.

She said this in an exclusive interview with Roy Dennison live on Best 90.5fm monitored by AlltunezGh, Naf Kassi.

Naf Kassi indicated that “They deceive you with tokens and food packs for you to fight for them to win power, only to avoid you when they achieve their aim. This time around let’s take that tag of “bad name” for the Zongos away and shame these selfish power-seekers,"

She also urged the youth in the Zongo communities and the electorates across the country to leave the polling stations after casting their votes to avoid getting into trouble with the electoral officials.

---AlltunezGh