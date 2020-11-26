Four In Court For Stealing

Four persons have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 each with two sureties each by the Enchi District Magistrate court for allegedly stealing excavator parts valued GH¢20,000.00.

Kofi Baah, 28, small scale miner, Kwame Prince,25 farmer, Kwame Amoah,24, mason, and Ibrahim Mohammed, 27, scrap dealer, all residents of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and dishonestly receiving.

They are expected to reapper on December 4 before the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare said, the complainant is the Manager of Collins ventures, an excavator rental company at Achimfo and that two weeks ago, he changed the engine of one of his company's excavators and was preparing to get the old engine parts removed from the site.

According to him, on the 20th of October, 2020, the complainant had a tip-off that Baah, Prince and Amoah had sneaked into the company's premises and have stolen an excavator engine, alternator, starter, injectors, four heavy duty batteries and injector pipes worth GH¢20,000.00.

The Prosecution said the complainant reported the theft to the Ghana Police Service in Enchi and the three were arrested.

Detective Inspector Agyare said Baah later led the police to the shop of Mohammed where some of the stolen items were retrieved.

The prosecution said on October 27 Mohammed was also apprehended and after investigations, the accused were charged with the offense and arraigned.

---GNA