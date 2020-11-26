ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.11.2020 General News

Berekum Chelsea CEO Resigns

Berekum Chelsea CEO Resigns
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Nana Oduro Sarfo has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Berekum Chelsea.

The football administrator has notified the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of his resignation.

He joined the blue and white team in 2011 and was very instrumental in the success of the club in the CAF campaign, in 2013.

In a statement signed by him, he said it was painful to part ways with the club citing personal reasons for his departure.

He thanked the President of the club Board of Directors, Management Members, Players, Technical Team as well as our wonderful Supporters for their support while he was with the Club.

He said “I have to pick up a new challenge and I will always have Berekum Chelsea Football Club at heart.”

---GNA

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
EPA Holds National Forum On Biosphere Reserves In Songor
26.11.2020 | News
NDC Accuses EC of Sidelining Key Stakeholders From Electoral Process
25.11.2020 | News
WPV Cautions Media Not To Amplify Negative Comments By Politicians
25.11.2020 | News
Judicial Service Launches Manual On Election Adjudication
25.11.2020 | News
NDC Raises Red Flag After EC Fails To Publish Names Of Voters ‘Missing’ From Register
25.11.2020 | News
ICT Has Changed The Face Of Education Globally — Madam Kwofie
25.11.2020 | News
Grand Finale For MTN Hitmaker Season 9 Set For November 28
25.11.2020 | News
Forestry Commission Boss Lauded For Lumber Checkpoints Demolition
24.11.2020 | News
BNI Changes Name To National Intelligence Bureau
23.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

I'll Build Ultra-modern Market Complex In Bawku – Mahama Pro...
1 hour ago

Danquah Institute Blames Mahama For Economic Woes
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line