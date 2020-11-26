V/R: Withdraw Security Personnel To Reduce Fear Of Intimidation – Chiefs To Gov't

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs is calling for the immediate withdrawal of security personnel deployed to the region following the invasion of members of secessionist group, Western Togoland.

The House believes the continued presence of security personnel in the area will discourage citizens from casting their ballot in the upcoming general elections.

“The call from citizens is that the House should demand the withdrawal of this security personnel from the region forthwith so as to reduce the fear of intimidation being exhibited by the security personnel,” the House said in a statement.

Security personnel were dispatched to the region after members of the secessionist group in the early hours of Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked the Juapong–Accra and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

The House pointed out that the personnel had since not been recalled, despite calm returning to the area.

It said deliberations held with high ranking government officials about insecurity in the Volta Region had not yielded positive results.

Below is the statement from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs

