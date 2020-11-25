NDC Accuses EC of Sidelining Key Stakeholders From Electoral Process

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has once again accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of excluding critical stakeholders from its decision-making processes.

The Director of Election of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah cited a 2019 US Human Rights Report by the US State Department, alluded that the report vindicates their position on the Jean Mensa administration’s bias towards the governing NPP.

Mr. Ankrah was speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday morning.

It said suspicions on the part of the leadership of the NDC were confirmed by the US Department of State.

“The June 2018 ouster of the Electoral Commission chairperson and the President's subsequent filling of the EC with persons considered to be biased in favour of the ruling party raised questions about whether the body might be used to stifle voter registration in areas of opposition support,” the US said in its 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

The NDC further noted the disregard for the Interparty Advisory Committee as a manifestation of this report.

“Over the years, the Electoral Commission's Successful institutionalised time tested mechanisms that helped to bring trust among political and other stakeholders and throughout the election process to ensure tree fair and transparent election have been jettisoned.”

“In the past, the EC always consulted and involved IPAC in taking major decisions on critical matters relating to elections including the drafting of various election-related laws.”

The NDC also feels the current EC leadership suffered a loss of credibility which is “irreparable.”

“The EC has shown that it is above the law and therefore and there has no regard for any institution in this country. But we don't blame them for continuing to act this way because they have the support of the one who appointed them; Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.”

“This has created a credibility crisis for the Electoral Commission,” Mr. Afriyie said.

