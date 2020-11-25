Ghanaians Have Totally Disregarded COVID-19 Protocols---CSJ Alarmed

Listen to article

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has admonished Ghanaians and authorities with the greatest concern to ensure that the fight against the Coronavirus becomes a collective responsibility as part of the continuous control measures and not lose our guard.

According to the group, the recent increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 can only be stopped if citizens were not recalcitrant.

CSJ is a Think Tank and platform for academics, activists, and Ghanaian patriots aiming for greater social inclusion in the distribution of the wealth, privileges, and opportunities of the society.

The group has also lamented the total disregard for COVID-19 control and prevention protocols by large sections of the Ghanaian public in glaring breaches.

The group raised these concerns in a press release issued in Accra and signed by its two leading executives Dr. William Nii Ayitey Menson, Fellow, Health & Equity Team, and Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey Lead Founder, CSJ.

They observed serious COVID-19 breaches in these areas: Mass in-person political gatherings including rallies and health walks; Religious events with no observation of physical distancing and the lack of mask-wearing and/or physical distancing in Public places like markets, lorry parks, entertainment spots etc.

COVID-19 Control And Prevention, A Collective Responsibility

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has observed with dismay, the recent gradual increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19.

The Centre’s concern is rooted in the continuous disregard for COVID-19 control and prevention protocols by large sections of the Ghanaian public. This unfortunate observation has manifested in multiple ways, including but not limited to the following:

Mass in-person political gatherings including rallies and health walks Religious events with no observation of physical distancing Lack of mask-wearing and/or physical distancing in Public places like our markets, lorry parks, entertainment spots etc.

“Indeed, our observation of public places and interactions with many people have revealed that face mask wearers have occasionally attracted strange looks and for many people, life has returned to what pertained in the pre-COVID 19 era. This is dangerous and might lead to an unmanageable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in a so called second wave” said Dr. William Nii Ayitey Menson, Fellow of the Health & Equity Team of the Center for Social Justice.

.According to Dr. Menson, multiple countries, and some states in the US have been compelled to announce enhanced control measures such as lockdowns because of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 infected people and the increasing rates of death seen.

In Ghana, we have recorded a steady increase in the number of positive diagnoses for the past six weeks. With this increase, might come greater loss of life and productivity losses, if the required discipline is not enforced and observed. If this trend continues, it may become necessary for decision-makers to announce stricter measures to stem the tide.

We are by this release respectfully making the following requests:

That business owners and proprietors of public places strictly enforce mask mandates on their premises and make available water and soap for handwashing That individuals abide by the recommendations made by our public health experts to always wear masks, physically distance, and regularly wash hands under running water, applying alcohol-based hand sanitizers where these are not available That political leaders ensure that during their campaign events, the above-mentioned COVID-19 protocols are complied with

It is our considered view that compliance with the above will ensure that number of infections are kept low and the COVID-19 scourge kept under control whilst the world awaits an effective vaccine. Even as the world awaits a Covid-19 vaccine, the Centre for Social Justice wishes to highlight these thought-provoking comments of Fred Newton Binka, a Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, to wit, “The BEST vaccine for Covid19 as we speak today is the Face Mask!”

It is our collective duty to protect ourselves and loved ones from COVID-19

Issued by the Health and Equity Team, Center for Social Justice

Dr. William Nii Ayitey Menson

Fellow, Health & Equity Team

Center for Social Justice

Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey

Lead Founder

Center for Social Justice

