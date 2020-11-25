Two Men Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Garu

Two young men yet to be identified have been shot dead by armed robbers on the Songo-Kugri road in the Garu Constituency of the Upper East Region.

The incident happened on Songo Market day Tuesday November 24 at about 8pm.

The Garu District Police Commander, DSP Daniel B. Yaro, in an interview with ModernGhana News said the incident happened at Songo forest where five persons onboard a motorking were returning from Songo market.

DSP Yaro noted that the Songo-Kugri stretch has become a flashpoint for robbery activities in recent times.

This, he said, has compelled police officers to be escorting market women and traders each day and particularly on market days to and fro.

According to him, the five persons onboard the motorking were not part of those the police escorted on that day.

DSP Yaro added that alleged armed robbers attacked them on their way and fired from a close range killing two persons instantly, the rider and a passenger who were seated in front.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary waiting for an autopsy.

DSP Yaro said investigations have commenced into the matter.

He stressed that his men will continue with their intelligence gathering exercise to bring all persons terrorizing the township to book.

He added that the police has stepped up its activities in and around the Garu.

He advises persons engaging in all manner of criminal activities to desist from such evil intent or have themselves to blame when caught.

DSP Daniel Yaro calls on residents of Garu to assist them with information to help clamp down on criminals.