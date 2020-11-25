ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.11.2020 Crime & Punishment

Two Men Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Garu

By Atubugri Simon Atule
Two Men Shot Dead By Armed Robbers In Garu
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Two young men yet to be identified have been shot dead by armed robbers on the Songo-Kugri road in the Garu Constituency of the Upper East Region.

The incident happened on Songo Market day Tuesday November 24 at about 8pm.

The Garu District Police Commander, DSP Daniel B. Yaro, in an interview with ModernGhana News said the incident happened at Songo forest where five persons onboard a motorking were returning from Songo market.

DSP Yaro noted that the Songo-Kugri stretch has become a flashpoint for robbery activities in recent times.

This, he said, has compelled police officers to be escorting market women and traders each day and particularly on market days to and fro.

According to him, the five persons onboard the motorking were not part of those the police escorted on that day.

DSP Yaro added that alleged armed robbers attacked them on their way and fired from a close range killing two persons instantly, the rider and a passenger who were seated in front.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary waiting for an autopsy.

DSP Yaro said investigations have commenced into the matter.

He stressed that his men will continue with their intelligence gathering exercise to bring all persons terrorizing the township to book.

He added that the police has stepped up its activities in and around the Garu.

He advises persons engaging in all manner of criminal activities to desist from such evil intent or have themselves to blame when caught.

DSP Daniel Yaro calls on residents of Garu to assist them with information to help clamp down on criminals.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Father Jailed 22 years For Defiling Daughter
24.11.2020 | News
10 New Volta Secessionists Arraigned
23.11.2020 | News
Two Robbers Jailed 36years, Four Months
23.11.2020 | News
Obuasi East: MP Cuts Sod To Pave Way For Police Office Complex
19.11.2020 | News
Mason Remanded For Stealing
18.11.2020 | News
C/R: Man Arrested For Killing Girlfriend’s Daughter
16.11.2020 | News
Driver Jailed 10 Years For Impregnating Girl
16.11.2020 | News
National Security Arrest PBAY Officials For Allegedly Scamming Customers
14.11.2020 | News
Driver Jailed 10years For Defilement
14.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Ignore Mahama; Akufo-Addo Introduced Free SHS – Nana Akomea
7 minutes ago

NDC Not Ewe Party – Woanyah
7 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line