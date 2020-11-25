ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.11.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo Has Turned Ghana Into 'Hell-Hole Instead Of Paradise’ – Mahama

Akufo-Addo Has Turned Ghana Into 'Hell-Hole Instead Of Paradise’ – Mahama
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Mahama has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as one that has rendered Ghana a “hell-hole instead of paradise.”

He says the incumbent government has not been able to fulfil the numerous lofty promises it made to Ghanaians prior to the 2016 elections.

Speaking at a rally at Navrongo in the Upper East Region, John Mahama indicated that President Akufo-Addo must be voted out for failing to honour his promises.

“For us, every time we have seen development and progress in our part of the country, it is when NDC is in government. When NDC goes out of government, the country comes to a standstill. Everything comes to a stop when NDC leaves office. What is the nature of our lives over the last four years? We have gone for a government so that the government comes into power to improve our lives, and you have voted and the quality of your lives in going in reverse, then you have to vote the government out”, he said.

According to the former President, the Akufo-Addo administration is a scam insisting that the current government has not performed well enough to be retained.

“Ghanaians were made to believe in a certain packaged product to see the NDC government as incompetent as demons as evil as everything, and then they were a group of saints and angels who have just descended from heaven, and they were going to change everything in Ghana and make Ghana a paradise. Instead of paradise, they have turned Ghana into a hell-home. What happened to all the promises?” he quizzed.

Mr. Mahama also slammed the Akufo-Addo government for the job losses the financial sector clean up left in its wake.

“This government has destroyed more jobs than it has created. The only job they can point to is NABCo, and yet they have destroyed more than 10,000 jobs in the bank sector.”

He cited Groupe Ndoum's GN Bank as an example of an institution purportedly failed by the state.

“All the GN banks used to have staff in them all over the country. Today where are those staff? They are all sitting at home.”

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo Commissions First Phase Of Pokuase Interchange
25.11.2020 | News
'NPP Is Not An Akyem Party'- Council Of Elders
25.11.2020 | News
EC has done a Yeomans Job — Prof. Stephen Adei
25.11.2020 | News
Mahama Has Nothing To Offer You - Akufo-Addo To Ghanaians
25.11.2020 | News
Bawumia To Give Nation Building Updates Tomorrow
25.11.2020 | News
U/E: I'll Restore Jobs Of Collapsed Banks’ Staff Who Were Laid-off — Mahama Promises
25.11.2020 | News
Presidency Not For Trial And Error – Akufo-Addo Jabs Mahama
25.11.2020 | News
Bawumia Commissions Sheikh Sharubutu Sports Complex
25.11.2020 | News
We'll Ensure Holistic Dev't Of Zongo Communities - Bawumia
25.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Has Turned Ghana Into 'Hell-Hole Instead Of Parad...
1 hour ago

Ignore Mahama; Akufo-Addo Introduced Free SHS – Nana Akomea
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line