Mahama Shocks Akufo-Addo Over Free SHS Claim

President Akufo-Addo says he is shocked to the marrow claims by former President John Mahama that he introduced the free Senior High School in 2015.

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama told residents of the Upper East Region during his recent campaign tour that he started the free SHS policy before Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP took over.

But addressing drivers at the Odorkor Lorry station on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, President Akufo-Addo cautioned Mahama to desist from taking credit for a policy he opposed.

“I heard something yesterday that surprised me. The former President stated that my promise to start the free SHS policy was false and just a ploy to deceive Ghanaians. He was strongly against the policy and stated that if he had the money to implement that policy, he will use it for something else. He also said it will take Ghana years to implement it but now he is saying he started the Free SHS, and it’s surprising.”

Nana Akufo-Addo who is also seeking re-election in the upcoming polls said Mahama’s is making such deceptive claims because he is not making any headway with his campaign messages.

“It is unfair for the former President to try to become President using deception and lies. He has seen that his campaign is collapsing in confusion and fabrications, and so he is now using outright lies to try and amass votes.”

President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to urge residents of Odorkor to vote massively for him and the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming elections.

He touted some achievements of his party within the last four years.