ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.11.2020 Social News

PIWC Sakumono Women’s Ministry Visits New Life Orphanage

By Yaa Asantewaah Adu Boahene
PIWC Sakumono Women’s Ministry Visits New Life Orphanage
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Women’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) – Sakumono last Saturday, November 21, 2020, paid a visit to the New Life Orphanage located near the Junction Mall, Nungua. Accra to support the Orphans as Christmas approaches.

Accompanied by the District Minister, Pastor Anthony Owusu Sekyere Kwarteng and Wife Eunice, the Ministry donated items including bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, beverages, drinks, Tom brown from Tims foods, canned mushrooms, canned fish, sugar, powdered milk, noodles, crates of eggs, packs of bottled water and bags of sachet water.

The rest of the items included sanitary pads, toilet rolls, boxes of bathing soap, bags of soap powder, baby diapers and used clothing among others all valued at about GHC 10,000.00.

In addition to the items, the Ministry also presented cash of GHC 2,000 to the home to support the upkeep of the children..

In an exhortation, the District Women’s Ministry Leader, Deaconess Isabella Orhin quoted Psalm 46:1-5 and Psalm 3:3 and encouraged the children to see God as their ultimate helper and the source of their daily provision.

“God touches the heart of people who come here to help, hence do not think your help is from them but God,” she said. She encouraged the children to lead a life worthy of emulation so they become responsible and good adults in society and the world at large.

Receiving the items on behalf of the orphanage, Nii Afotey Botwe II, who is the Head of the Orphanage was grateful to the Ministry for the visit in spite of the economic challenges posed by COVID-19..

He requested for individuals and other organizations to also come along to support the home. According to him, families interested in adopting children from the home can contact Social Welfare for directives on the procedures.

He mentioned that the home also supports about 240 disabled persons in society and some individuals also walk into the home to demand food and shelter without any notice.

Pastor Anthony Kwarteng on his part prayed fervently for the children in the home asking God to intervene in their spiritual, academic, health, emotional and physiological lives. He also prayed and committed the caretakers and workers of the orphanage to God for them to have a good heart in taking care of the children.

The children expressed their joy and appreciation through song ministrations.

Established some twenty(20) years ago the New Life Orphanage currently houses Ninety – two (92) children, some of which are in the tertiary institutions such as the universities and nursing training colleges.

1125202011427-uypcsgfrrm-whatsapp-image-2020-11-25-at-12.02.40-pm.jpeg

1125202013621-0e72ylkxwr-whatsapp-image-2020-11-25-at-12.02.40-pm-1.jpeg

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Center For Grassroots Enterprise Trains Street-Connected Parents On Financial Literacy
25.11.2020 | News
Nakpanduri: Trouble Brews As NDC Supporter Killed After Alleged Attack By NPP Thugs
25.11.2020 | News
Old Mutual Launches Black And White Family Plan To Ease Financial Burden On Bereaved Families
25.11.2020 | News
We're Ready To Handle Election Disputes – CJ
25.11.2020 | News
VIDEO: Meet Female Footballer Whose Parents Abandoned Her For Playing Football
24.11.2020 | News
C/R: Driver, Mate Injured In Road Crash At Awutu Bereku
24.11.2020 | News
Group Renews Calls For Justice For 44 Ghanaians Allegedly Killed By Jammeh
24.11.2020 | News
Don’t Dare! – Minister Warns Trouble Makers On Election Day
24.11.2020 | News
Number Of Ghanaians With Chinese Fathers Increasing
24.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Nakpanduri: Trouble Brews As NDC Supporter Killed After Alle...
1 hour ago

Prof. Naana Jane Ends Bono East Regional Campaign Tour
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line