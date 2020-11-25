PIWC Sakumono Women’s Ministry Visits New Life Orphanage

The Women’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) – Sakumono last Saturday, November 21, 2020, paid a visit to the New Life Orphanage located near the Junction Mall, Nungua. Accra to support the Orphans as Christmas approaches.

Accompanied by the District Minister, Pastor Anthony Owusu Sekyere Kwarteng and Wife Eunice, the Ministry donated items including bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, beverages, drinks, Tom brown from Tims foods, canned mushrooms, canned fish, sugar, powdered milk, noodles, crates of eggs, packs of bottled water and bags of sachet water.

The rest of the items included sanitary pads, toilet rolls, boxes of bathing soap, bags of soap powder, baby diapers and used clothing among others all valued at about GHC 10,000.00.

In addition to the items, the Ministry also presented cash of GHC 2,000 to the home to support the upkeep of the children..

In an exhortation, the District Women’s Ministry Leader, Deaconess Isabella Orhin quoted Psalm 46:1-5 and Psalm 3:3 and encouraged the children to see God as their ultimate helper and the source of their daily provision.

“God touches the heart of people who come here to help, hence do not think your help is from them but God,” she said. She encouraged the children to lead a life worthy of emulation so they become responsible and good adults in society and the world at large.

Receiving the items on behalf of the orphanage, Nii Afotey Botwe II, who is the Head of the Orphanage was grateful to the Ministry for the visit in spite of the economic challenges posed by COVID-19..

He requested for individuals and other organizations to also come along to support the home. According to him, families interested in adopting children from the home can contact Social Welfare for directives on the procedures.

He mentioned that the home also supports about 240 disabled persons in society and some individuals also walk into the home to demand food and shelter without any notice.

Pastor Anthony Kwarteng on his part prayed fervently for the children in the home asking God to intervene in their spiritual, academic, health, emotional and physiological lives. He also prayed and committed the caretakers and workers of the orphanage to God for them to have a good heart in taking care of the children.

The children expressed their joy and appreciation through song ministrations.

Established some twenty(20) years ago the New Life Orphanage currently houses Ninety – two (92) children, some of which are in the tertiary institutions such as the universities and nursing training colleges.