Nakpanduri: Trouble Brews As NDC Supporter Killed After Alleged Attack By NPP Thugs

Trouble is brewing at Nakpanduri in the Bunkpurugu constituency of the North East Region following the death of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter over an alleged attack by some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The deceased, Yaro Musah Yennube, was allegedly attacked on Saturday by four known NPP supporters at Nakpanduri after series of threats were issued on his life due to his strong affiliation with the NDC.

According to family sources, the victim could not breathe properly after sustaining internal injuries after the alleged attack and was conveyed to the community health centre at Nakpanduri but his situation worsened as he was referred to the Baptist Medical Center at Nalerigu but died on the way.

The deceased brother, Musah Lewei who spoke Citi News said the issue has been reported to the police.

The NDC claims attacks on its members were rampant in the constituency and called on the police to act decisively as the elections draw close.

Abednego Bandim, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Bunkpurugu, blamed the police for tacitly giving backing to the supporters of the NPP to continue to unleash attacks on their members.

“Right from the registration exercise, we have constantly been attacked. NPP fanatics had the guts during the registration to storm polling stations with guns.”

“The police are aware. That is my surprise… there is always tension and yet the police are not doing anything,” he said to Citi News.

Meanwhile, the police in the North East Region say they have commenced investigation to ascertain the facts of the case.

---citinewsroom